DEEN the Great is set to take on Walid Shark in a major rematch in October.

The explosive pair will come head to head once again at the huge Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card event, on the undercard ahead of KSI and Tommy Fury’s showdown.

1 Deen The Great celebrates victory over Evil Hero during his Catchweight Bout at The O2 Arena on August 27, 2022 Credit: Getty

Who is Deen the Great?

Nurideen Shahid Shabazz, better known online as Deen the Great, is an American YouTuber, TikTok star and now professional boxer.

The star has repeatedly fought on the undercard of the Misfits Boxing X Series, started by fellow YouTube star KSI.

Deen the Great was originally affiliated with Happy Punch Promo, a rival boxing organisation headed by YouTubers Fousey and Keemstar.

Shabazz has since been dropped by Happy Punch Promo.

READ MORE ON MISFITS BOXING

What is Deen the Great’s boxing record?

The American boxer remains undefeated with a 3-0 record, with two KOs in his last three fights under his belt.

Deen the Great made his boxing debut on the undercard of the Misfits Boxing X Series 001 fight against American TikTok star Evil Hero on July 22, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London.

His last fight took place against boxer Pully Arif as part of the Misfits Boxing X Series 005 event at the Telford International Centre on March 4, 2023.

Dean won by unanimous decision in the fourth round.

Previous to that he won against Walid Sharks, in November 19, 2022, which again was part of the Misfits Boxing X Series.

He won in the third round by technical knockout at the Moody Center, Texas.

However, their rivalry did not stop there, as on October 14 the pair will touch gloves again as part of the huge star-studded Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card event.

What happened in Deen the Great’s match against Walid Sharks?

Deen the Great and Walid Sharks have a complicated relationship to say the least.

The pair have previously fought each other, but have also fought alongside each other in an explosive team match.

This match took quite a turn when immediately after claiming the victory together, the pair began fighting AGAINST one another.

The rival influencer boxers signed up for a tag team match where neither were aware of who their teammate would be.

Misfit Boxing organisers enlisted Walid Sharks to pair up with Deen the Great, which did not go down well with either figther.

At the announcement of this pairing, Sharks and Deen nearly came to blows at the press conference, and once again at the weigh-in.

The pair agreed to fight alongside each other eventually, and the duo fought surprisingly well, winning after just four rounds.

However, whilst waiting for the decision to be confirmed, the pair clashed again and sparked a brawl in the ring before having to be separated.

Their fierce rivalry has continued ever since.

The pair will feature on the undercard of the Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card event, on October 14, 2023.

The top billing at this event will see KSI fight Tommy Fury, and Logan Paul take on Dillon Dalis.