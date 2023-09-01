The founder of the 8 Passengers YouTube channel, Ruby Franke, and her business associate, Jodi Hildebrandt, are reportedly arrested over child abuse charges.

Ruby’s husband, Kavin Franke, is believed to be taking of their children after the famous YouTuber was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse. Ruby became associated with Jodi Hildebrandt’s establishment following the deletion of her YouTube channel after allegations against the couple’s questionable parenting methods surfaced in 2020.

Image screenshot from ConneXions YouTube channel @ConnexionsClassroom

Jodi Hildebrandtis is the founder of ConneXions in Utah

ConneXions is a life coaching service based in Utah, described as “a different modality of healing that psychotherapy cannot offer you.” It was founded by Jodi.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Master’s degree in Science. Jodi worked at Cirque Lodge, now known as Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center, before she founded ConneXions. She identifies herself as an “author, educator and mother.”

Her official website notes Jodi’s work revolves around helping those who are ” lost and stranded in the darkness of distortion–which addictions, fear, sadness, and all other self-destructive behaviors derive from.”

Jodi boasts experience in writing several workbooks, creating popular podcasts, and lecturing at numerous conferences.

She desires “to help our generation and the generations to come dispose of distortion’s ugly lies in order to live in truth, connection, and freedom.”

Ruby Franke and business partner arrested on child abuse charges

Ruby and Jodi were reportedly taken into custody yesterday and they are both facing two counts of aggravated child abuse.

The business partners were arrested after a child was found by the authorities in a malnourished condition with open wounds and duct tape on their extremities, reports NBC News.

Ruby joined Jodi’s channel in 2022 and the duo appeared in many videos for ConneXions to offer advice on relationship and parenting methods.

However, ConneXions was soon criticized for prioritizing the organization’s “principles of truth” over an individual’s child.

The business partners were arrested yesterday after the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department received reports about a juvenile in desperate need of help, who was later transported to a local area hospital.

The evidence helped the authorities find another juvenile in a similar condition in a nearby home, who was also taken to the hospital for treatment. A press release by the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department reveals four minors were taken into the care of the Department of Child and Family Services after they were found in the same house as the juveniles.

Founders of 8 Passengers share six children together

Ruby and her husband Kevin share six children – Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. They started their channel, 8 Passengers, in 2015 and it had amassed over 2.3 million subscribers before it was taken down.

Following Ruby’s arrest, Kevin’s attorney said the father of six is solely focusing on their children. At the time of writing, he himself hasn’t commented or addressed the incident.

Their eldest daughter, Shari, broke her silence after her mother’s arrest on Instagram and said she was “glad justice is being served”.