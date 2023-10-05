It’s the year of the horse girl! American Girl has revealed their 2024 Girl of the Year, and she’s a gymnast with a pet corgi who’s excited to start riding.

Hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, Lila Monetti is joining the American Girl Doll team. She’s a fun and confident kid who is experiencing a moment of doubt. She’s nervous about entering a new level of competitive gymnastics without her bestie Katie and at camp, she wants to start horseback riding but struggles to fit in with the other kids. That all changes when she meets Hollyhock, an absolutely enchanting horse at camp who is also new in town. Together, they tackle their confidence issues and form a special bond.

Sounds, great, right? And you haven’t even seen the adorable accessories yet — I’ll get to that.

First off, a look at the basic Lila package. The basic doll comes with two friendship bracelets, a sparkly tank, some cozy sweats, purple plastic sandals, and a double half pony tail do. As always, the doll also comes with a “journal” that outlines the story of Lila’s summer at horse camp. She retails for $115.

But wait — the accessories package is super-cute, too. In this box you’ll get a cross-body bag, a pretend cell phone, and a pair of orange rimless sunglasses. And the big cool thing is a package of hair elastics and hair gems, along with a hairstyle guide, so that kids can have interactive fun with Lila (and their other American Girl dolls).

Of course you’re probably thinking: But can I buy the damn horse? Yes, you can buy the damn horse. Hollyhock might cost a bit more than the doll, but she also looks super fun. The details on the saddle and bridle are lovely, and the horse is sized so that Lila can fit into the stirrups and ride (are you listening, Barbie??).

Hollyhock also comes with an enormously extra mane and hair accessories and a hairdo guide.

Lila and Hollyhock also come with a mountain of other accessories. The horse has an option for an extremely cute stable (for $175). Lila comes with options for a gymnastics set ($115) and a gym bag filled with goodies and gear for $38. She also comes with a few really cute outfit options: a horse-riding outfit complete with boots and jean jacket, a gymnastics leotard with a medal, and a super-cute gymnastics practice outfit.

There are also gift packages that include multiple outfits and toys — maybe a good option for the holidays.

Finally, my personal favorite, they’re offering a matching PJ set for kids and dolls. This is a two-piece set of jammies, with rainbow marble print pants and a blue tank top that reads “Sparkle is my favorite color.” The doll’s set comes with a pink scrunchy and pink fuzzy bedroom slippers.