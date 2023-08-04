In our Meet the Maker series, we shine a light on some of the many talented educators behind the resources on TPT, offering readers a behind-the-scenes look at their process and their story.

Still being in the classroom herself, Crystal Mencia intimately knows the challenges that educators are facing in today’s classrooms. “I create resources for teachers, yes, but with student learning at the core of each activity,” she says. “Today’s kids are built differently. If they’re going to love learning, they require high-quality engaging activities that draw them in.”

We chatted with Crystal about how she creates comprehensive resources for her store that are easy to implement in any learning environment. Read on to learn more about how Crystal channels her personal experience in the classroom to come up with solutions and share them with educators like you.

What’s a piece of advice you’d share with educators this year?

You’re doing enough! Here’s a hard truth: the work never ends. As educators, we tend to work well beyond our contracted hours. We neglect ourselves and our families, all in the name of “doing it for the kids.” Our students deserve well rounded teachers. Do what you can within the school day and don’t forget to have a life beyond the classroom, too!

What are two resources you’d recommend for educators for back to school?

I love these editable morning meeting slides for building community and displaying the daily schedule.

Editable Morning Slides BUNDLE made for Google Slides™

Not Grade Specific | Classroom Community

I’m also a fan of these thought provoking games for getting students to think critically and engage in peer conversation!

Morning Meeting Back to School Icebreaker Games made for Google Slides™

Not Grade Specific | Math

What inspired you to start selling on TPT?

When I initially started out in my teaching career, I was constantly creating things to better suit the needs of my students. I figured, why not? I began listing my supplemental unit materials and thus my TPT adventure began! The more I learned about myself as an educator and my students, the more I began to create entirely new product lines and course materials.

What motivates you to create resources for teachers?

Still being in the classroom myself, I understand how precious time is. I create resources for teachers, yes, but with student learning at the core of each activity. Today’s kids are built differently. If they’re going to love learning, they require high-quality engaging activities that draw them in.

Tell us a bit about how being a TPT Teacher-Author changed your life.

TPT has given me breathing room at pivotal points in my life. When I first began selling, TPT allowed me to express myself creatively while earning a little extra money for classroom goodies.

On a personal note, TPT came in clutch during my divorce, giving me the confidence and funds to provide for my little family. It allowed me to not deplete my savings when my dog fell ill with cancer. Now, it has allowed my new family to enjoy time together because I can work from home and not be gone hours at a time. It’s truly been such a blessing!

What’s your favorite thing about being a part of the TPT community?

Hands down, I love the camaraderie. Teaching can feel so isolating. Even if you have a grade level team, it’s really just you in your classroom. Being part of the TPT community feels like I have a bunch of teacher besties right there in the classroom co-teaching with me. I’ve met so many educators and used so many different resources that have truly enhanced my students’ learning and my professional growth.

What’s a life lesson you have learned from being a TPT Teacher-Author?

It’s okay to ask for help! I don’t know all there is to know about marketing, product creation, social media, and more. I’ve met some amazing people along the way that clearly have an aptitude for certain topics and enjoy helping others. That’s what I love most about TPT: there’s room for us all.

It’s clear that you put a lot of time into your resources. Can you tell us more about your creation process?

My creation process always starts with a learning objective. I will look at curriculum standards and backwards design from there. With the end goal in mind, I then generate ways to practice that objective. I create strictly in PowerPoint, utilizing my favorite font and clip art designers to bring those ideas to life.

Where do you find inspiration for your resources?

Inspiration for my resource designs may come from student interests, what I’m currently watching, and pop culture trends. I do have a few tried-and-true product lines so the template is there, but I change out the material.

What are some ways you incorporate research-based strategies into your resources?

As a special educator, I’m well aware that not all students learn the same. I incorporate a lot of multisensory learning into my resources, such as colors for visual learners and movement for kinesthetic learners. As a person of color who grew up in primarily white spaces, I make sure my resources provide opportunities for all students to see themselves represented and honored. It’s important for my work to generate reflection.

What are some ways you ensure your resources work with students?

Every product listed in my store has been tested by real students and colleagues prior to going up on TPT. I use my interactive notebook resources in my own classroom with my own students. They enthusiastically let me know how much they loved or loathed a problem set, which provides me the opportunity for revision.

My math crafts and color by code printables were actually created out of my district’s necessity to have standard-aligned work on hallway bulletin boards. No one wanted to hang workbook pages and so I took it among myself to make cute collide with content.

Students and teachers are the heart of my business. Teaching full time provides me personal experience with the pain points of today’s educators, allowing me to generate solutions to common classroom problems with my TPT resources.

Who’s another Teacher-Author who you admire?

I’m a big fan of the clip art designers Hidesy’s Clipart and Creating4 the Classroom Clipart for their easy-to-use worksheets and color-by-code templates. It’s easy to create a relevant practice activity for my students in no time with their helpful resources!