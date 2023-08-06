In our Meet the Maker series, we shine a light on some of the many talented educators behind the resources on TPT, offering readers a behind-the-scenes look at their process and their story.

Trina Deboree of Trina Deboree Teaching and Learning has always felt called to create materials for her classroom and share them with other teachers. “My goal has been to provide teachers with tools that instill a deep love of learning,” she says. “My other goal is to give them back time. Time for them to be any combination of a spouse, a parent, a son or daughter, a sibling, and a friend. So that they can go beyond teaching and live a more balanced life.”

We sat down with Trina to hear more about her process for creating resources that help teachers encourage a love of learning. Read on to learn what inspires her, along with some of her top tips for back to school.

What’s a piece of advice you’d share with educators this year?

My most significant piece of advice is to hold true to your core values as a person. Trust your instincts and do what is best for your kids and your own personal sanity. Put first things first. This means you must put your oxygen mask on first before you can save others. Take care of yourself, and you will have the tools to care for others.

What are two resources you’d recommend for educators for back to school?

I have two resources that are great for back to school. Would You Rather is a fun way to break the ice with your kids on day one. There are over 50 prompts so you can use them all year.

Would You Rather Morning Meetings This or That Questions Opinion Writing Prompts

Grades: 1st-3rd | Creative Writing

The second resource is my emergency sub-plan bundle for 2nd grade. This resource gives you five days of reading, writing, grammar or word work, math, and science or social studies.

Sub Plans Emergency Sub Plans 2nd Grade SUBSTITUTE BINDER No Prep Bundle

Grades: 2nd-3rd | Substitute Teaching

What inspired you to start selling on TPT?

When I was a classroom teacher, I loved to create materials that brought my students immense joy and appreciation for thinking and learning. I loved creating an environment where my students felt deeply loved and cherished, where they valued one another, and where we all felt like a family for each school year. I loved watching them grow and flourish. It was from this love of learning and love of children that I created resources for my classroom.

When I learned about TPT, I was already creating materials for my classroom and sharing these materials with other teachers. So creating for TPT made perfect sense.

I was also fueled by the ability to make more money than in the school system. My initial dream was to pay off my student loan. But through the years, TPT became more than just a want. It became the vehicle that allowed me to leave an emotionally abusive marriage of 17 years and actually take care of my two children and myself. TPT saved my life.

What motivates you to create resources for teachers?

Reaching and impacting a more extensive audience has been a calling of mine since 2004. As I mentioned, I was already creating materials for other teachers on my team before TPT. I was also a mentor teacher in my district for the National Board Certification program. TPT allowed my circle of influence to grow beyond the walls of my school and the boundaries of my district. I am now able to reach teachers all over the world.

Tell us a bit about how being a TPT Teacher-Author changed your life.

TPT changed my life profoundly. Without TPT, I would have remained stuck in a miserable and unhealthy marriage. I often wonder why I didn’t leave the abuse earlier. The answer is simple. I was afraid of what would happen to my children. And I was fearful of not being able to take care of us. TPT provided a lifeline for me. And I will be forever grateful for that lifeline.

What’s your favorite thing about being a part of the TPT community?

My favorite thing about being a part of the TPT community is being a part of something that’s transforming education. We are doing important work. Work that matters. I also love learning from the brilliant men and women that make up the TPT community. Seeing our collective impact and the fantastic things that have been done and learned in the community is mind-blowing.

What’s a life lesson you have learned from being a TPT Teacher-Author?

Never give up. Keep putting one foot in front of another. Drown out the noise, keep your head up, and keep going.

It’s clear that you put a lot of time into your resources. Can you tell us more about your creation process?

My resource creation process starts with an idea usually sparked by what makes children happy. Another idea generation tool is listening intently to other teachers: what they need, want, and what I hope for them and their students.

Once I have the idea, I begin researching how to complete the concept and tie it to standards and high-engagement learning. Sometimes I do the reverse, take a standard and create an idea from the standard — a way to bring the learning alive.

When creating my resources, I ensure that it’s as thorough as possible, leaving nothing to chance. I want my resources to be easily integrated into the classroom or media center and not require a lot of steps outside of the resource, so I’ll create answer keys, anchor charts, and sometimes fully complete lesson plans.

Where do you find inspiration for your resources?

I find inspiration for my resources through Facebook groups, where I listen closely to what teachers say, read about makerspace and STEM, read professional development books, and attend virtual conferences for teachers.

What are some ways you incorporate research-based strategies into your resources?

My resources are always standards-based right from the get-go. Then I ensure they contain high engagement aspects such as Kagan Cooperative Learning and follow Marzono strategies and designed-based learning theory. I also am an avid reader of play-based learning.

What are some ways you ensure your resources work with students?

I have over 24 years of experience working with children. I spent 17 years in 2nd grade. I have a profound understanding of how six and seven-year-olds think and learn. So I have that to go on.

I also share a handful of my resources with teachers on my email list. They provide feedback in exchange for the resource. I also have many teacher friends to whom I give my products to for research purposes.

When I started working on my Makerspace product line, I went into a classroom to teach my lessons and see firsthand how things went. When I was teaching as a media specialist, I tried things out with various classes.

What’s a resource from another educator that you’d recommend? Or another Teacher-Author who you admire?

There are so many Teacher-Authors who I admire. Two outstanding educators and creators are Kerry Tracy and Chris Kesler. Kerry creates STEM resources for elementary school, and Chris makes science resources from upper elementary to high school. Chris helped show me what is possible when you work hard and dig deep. Both of these Teacher-Authors are also phenomenal human beings.