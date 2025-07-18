Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everyone’s heard the warnings: The world produces 450 billion tons of plastic waste every year. It’s polluting our oceans and landfills, and it’s even invading our bodies. But what if we didn’t just recycle or “reduce” plastic use? What if we could make plastic disappear entirely?

That’s the idea behind Timeplast. And investors have just a few days left—until July 31—to back the company.

Developed by chemical engineer and former PepsiCo executive, Manuel Rendon, Timeplast’s patented tech looks like plastic, acts like plastic, and works in everything from packaging to agriculture to 3D printing. But unlike traditional plastics—or even “bioplastics”—it doesn’t take 1,000 years to break down. It fully dissolves in water, leaving behind no microplastics, toxins, or residue, the company says.

Think of it like what Tesla did to combustion engines, or what Impossible Foods did to meat. A complete reinvention of plastic itself.

Here’s why you shouldn’t miss out on the chance to invest.

Timeplast says it is truly the first of its kind

Most so-called biodegradable plastics aren’t what they claim to be. They may “break down” under industrial composting conditions. Think: high heat, special facilities, and long timelines. But even then, they leave behind microplastics and chemical residues.

Rendon witnessed this firsthand while working in global sustainability at PepsiCo. Billions of dollars were being spent on packaging changes that still created pollution. He knew it would take a radical shift to solve the plastic problem.

So he spent the next 10 years developing a patented water-soluble polymer designed to behave like plastic, without the toxic afterlife.

There’s no material like it, and the world is taking notice.

They’re unlocking a $1.3T plastics market

Timeplast’s materials are already being tested and sold in multiple industries. More than 1,000 paying customers have used the product. And demand continues to build as manufacturers look for ways to hit ESG goals, reduce waste costs, or avoid new microplastic regulations taking effect in the U.S. and Europe.

The company is also expanding their product line, with the recently unveiled Pabyss™ reactor. It’s a modular system that is designed to eliminate plastic waste entirely by accelerating the dissolution process. Think of it like a recycling system, but instead of grinding and melting plastic, it makes it vanish, the company says.

Pabyss™ is an early glimpse at Timeplast’s long-term vision of a closed-loop ecosystem that prevents plastic pollution from the start. And that vision is starting to gain traction, just as the regulatory and public pressure to act reaches a breaking point.

With real traction, strategic IP, and a massive market tailwind behind it, Timeplast is now opening the door to investors.

The Timeplast investment window is closing soon

Right now, Timeplast is accepting public investments to help scale operations and meet demand. They’re already receiving attention from Fortune 500 companies and selling out of products.

But what’s next could be even bigger, because their applications aren’t limited to plastic alone. Their potential ranges across packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing.

With so much opportunity ahead, it helps to have a CEO who was instrumental in shaping the sustainability policy at one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world.

Investors right now have an opportunity to back a systemic shift.

But the current investment opportunity ends July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

With demand surging, new global partnerships forming, and a growing spotlight on microplastic pollution, many believe Timeplast is positioned to become a defining company in the next wave of sustainable tech.

The clock is ticking.

Learn more and invest in Timeplast while the opportunity lasts.

This is a paid advertisement for Timeplast’s Regulation CF Offering. Please read the offering circular at invest.timeplast.com.