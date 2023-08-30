Meg Ryan and David Duchovny are two former lovers who are getting a second chance more than 20 years after a missed connection when they were younger in the first trailer for What Happens Later.

Released on Wednesday, the first look at the upcoming Bleecker Street film directed by and starring Ryan sees Bill (Duchovny) and Willa (Ryan) stranded in an airport after their flights to Austin and Boston are indefinitely delayed amid inclement weather.

Together — with the narration of an uncannily aware airport announcer — magical thinker Willa and catastrophic thinker Bill must navigate their unexpected connection that sees them not only thrust together, but, once again, equally attracted to and annoyed by each other.

“Relax, you’re already living out your worst case scenario,” Ryan’s Willa says in the trailer, before Duchovny’s Bill responds, “What? Being stuck here with you?”

While not exactly the reunion either of them imagined, as the night rolls on and the two take over the empty terminal, the spark that first ignited their love strikes again. Now, the two must unpack how their lives unfolded, why things fell apart the first time around, and whether someone can find love again with the same person.

“When people break up, there’s the thing that they tell each other, and then there’s the truth, which you never told me,” Willa says.

“I was in love with you, and I couldn’t turn that on and off like a switch,” Bill replies.

Based on Steven Dietz’s play Shooting Star, and co-written by Ryan, Dietz and Kirk Lynn, What Happens Later marks the When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle‘s stars first screen role since 2015’s Ithaca, which also marked her directorial debut.

What Happens Later hits theaters on Oct. 13.