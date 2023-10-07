Megan Thee Stallion‘s starring role in the new A24 film Dicks: The Musical also comes with new music and she just dropped off the movie’s lead single, “Out Alpha the Alpha.”

The film, released in theaters on Friday (October 6), was adapted from a Broadway show titled Fucking Identical Twins. Fitting the campy theme, “Out Alpha the Alpha” sees Meg rapping as her character Gloria Masters, described as “a powerhouse woman who seeks to rally fellow females to join her in dismantling the patriarchy and outdoing the males of the world.”

“Men are all stupid, weak little boys/They’re not very smart, they just make lots of noise,” she raps on the song. “They got their nose up my ass, they wanna be teacher’s pet/And so I keep ’em on their toes and make those fuckers sweat.”

Listen below.

Megan Thee Stallion’s participation in Dicks: The Musical was first announced in February 2022. The R-rated musical puts a “subversive” spin on the classic 1998 movie The Parent Trap.

“HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” Megan wrote on Instagram at the time while celebrating the news. “Im so excited i feel so blessed i feel anxious lol i feel a bunch of shit. I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything.”

Megan Thee Stallion has been in her acting bag throughout 2023. In addition to the new movie, last month it was announced that the Houston Hottie was handpicked to play a sexy hormone monstress in season 7 of Netflix’s long-running animated series, Big Mouth.

In the trailer, Meg’s character could be seen entering the show from a colorful mouth, while twerking and sliding down its tongue.

“Aw shit, booty badder den’ a pear, your hormone monstress is here!” her character exclaimed. Her character is a shapely monster, with horns and a long, flowing ponytail.

Big Mouth — which will conclude in Season 8 — returns for Season 7 on October 20.