Megan Thee Stallion has torn into Tory Lanez ahead of his sentencing, accusing him of repeatedly lying about shooting her and embarking on a campaign to “destroy” her character.

Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) appeared in court in Los Angeles on Monday (August 7) for his sentencing hearing, roughly eight months after being convicted of shooting Megan during a drunken dispute in July 2020.

The Houston rapper didn’t attend as she wanted to “preserve her mental wellbeing,” according to Law&Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff. But she did provide a scathing written statement that was read aloud by District Attorney Kathy Ta.

In it, Megan blasted Tory for spinning false narratives about the shooting, which left her with bullet fragments in both feet, and making light of her “trauma” in subsequent music releases. As a result, she said she has “not experienced a single day of peace” since the shooting.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” Megan wrote, per Cuniff. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.

“He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.”

The 28-year-old, who admitted during the trial that she was sleeping with Tory at the time of the shooting, also criticized him for blaming the incident on his childhood trauma and alcoholism, which his legal team recently attempted to use to secure their client probation and a place in a drug treatment program, keeping him out of prison.

“At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend,” she continued. “In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.”

Megan additionally cited Lanez’s lack of remorse and said she wants his sentence to be a message for every woman who has suffered violence.

“For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice,” she wrote.

Remarkably, a sentence wasn’t handed down during the hearing, but court will resume on Tuesday morning (August 8) when after more formalities, Judge David Herriford will sentence Tory Lanez.

Herriford said on Monday that he believes Lanez’s actions after the shooting — his social media posts and harassment of Megan — are a major aggravating factor in his sentence.

The prosecution is seeking a 13-year sentence, while Tory’s lawyers are asking for the lower term of three years, provided their request for probation and enrollment into a residential substance abuse program are denied.