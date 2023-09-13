Megan Thee Stallion has cleared up the confusion surrounding her perceived tense backstage exchange with Justin Timberlake.

The Houston Hottie took to social media on Wednesday morning (September 13) following the 2023 Video Music Awards to clarify that there was no issue between her and the NSYNC frontman and it was all love.

“I just talk with my hands lol @justintimberlake love ya,” she captioned the Instagram post, while Timberlake hopped into the comment section writing: “Real hot girl shit. Never change @theestallion.”

Timberlake also reposted the clip to his Instagram Story with a heart emoji, signaling no bad blood between the two and it was just a misunderstanding on the public’s part.

Find the post below:

The pair of artists attended the VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, where cameras caught them getting into what seemed like a disagreement backstage as NSYNC exited.

Megan Thee Stallion was getting her hair touched up when Justin Timberlake leaned in to speak to her as he walked past.

A smiling Timberlake was met by Megan shaking her finger and looking displeased after the conversation took place.

However, a backstage source who witnessed the exchange told Variety that there was “zero fight.”

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said, ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,’” the source claimed. “It was very cute.”

A second eyewitness added: “Meg loves Justin. She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake reunited with his former boy band NSYNC to hand out the first award of the night. The “SexyBack” singer joined Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick to present the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift for “Anti-Hero.”

Megan Thee Stallion was at the MTV VMAs to perform her new Cardi B collaboration, “Bongos,” which arrived on streaming services last week.