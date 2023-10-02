Megan Thee Stallion’s time with Beyoncé during the singer’s Houston Renaissance tour stop may have come and gone, but the Hot Girl is still in shambles over their joint performance.

In a recent Tik Tok, the H-town rap superstar gave a play-by-play of her time with Queen Bey last Saturday and Sunday (September 23 and 24).

“What’s up y’all? It’s your girl Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a, the hot girl coach! And bitch I will never shut the fuck up, because I performed with Beyoncé!” she said excitedly.

“Y’all don’t know how many times I have cried this weekend. Y’all don’t understand Beyoncé is my idol. Like I really genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole heart. I got on this camo because I would go to fucking war behind Beyoncé.”

@theestallion Yall ive been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved BEYONCE my WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME! I love you BEY 💙💙💙 thank you for everything ♬ original sound – Megan Thee Stallion

The video then cuts to her crying backstage and wiping tears from her eyes.

“To get the opportunity to get on stage with the woman that I love, like the woman that is the woman of all the womens – I was up there with Beyoncé,” she continued. “Bitch, y’all got me fucked up.”

At the end of the video, Meg and her best friend were clearly dead tired from the life-changing opportunity.

The Houston Hottie came out on stage during those shows to duet with Beyoncé on their smash hit collaboration “Savage (Remix).” It marked the first times they’d performed the track live together. At one point during their performance, Bey and Meg couldn’t help but show some love to one another.

“I want y’all to let us hear how proud you are,” Beyoncé said to the crowd. “Does she make you proud? She make me proud! I love you girl!”

“I love you Beyoncé!” Megan The Stallion screamed back, struggling to contain her excitement as she let out a high-pitched shriek.

Megan Thee Stallion has always believed in the power of of the Beyhive — so much so, in fact, that she reportedly ditched an important concert to perform with Beyoncé.

According to Page Six, the “WAP” rapper was scheduled to headline the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, but ultimately decided not to perform because she got a better offer from the Lemonade singer.

The festival had previously sent out a tweet confirming that Megan Thee Stallion wouldn’t be performing, although it didn’t offer an explanation as to why. What’s more, reps for Meg didn’t get back to any press asking about the “unforeseen scheduling conflict.”