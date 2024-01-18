Megan Thee Stallion has been summoned to Japan to present the annual Anime Awards along with some other fellow eccentrics.

On Wednesday (January 17), Billboard reported that the Houston Hottie will head over to Tokyo for the event, which is scheduled to take place on March 2.

“Watching anime is one of my favorite things to do,” the 28-year-old said in a statement. “I love cosplaying all of my favorite characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles!

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to attend and present an award at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. I’m looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining my fellow anime lovers as we celebrate and honor the best anime creators and shows in the world.”

Fans can vote in all 26 categories until January 27 here.

Aside from her crossover into the animation space, Megan is gearing up for a busy 2024 after laying low for most of last year as the Tory Lanez shooting trial finally came to a close, resulting in the singer being sentenced to 10 years behind bars in August.

“I’m excited for this era,” she said about her upcoming endeavors. “Because, I get to do everything that I want to do, when I want to do it. And I’m about to give everybody what they’ve been looking for, good or bad.”

She continued: “Like, if you’ve been callin’ for me, here I come. Callin’ for me, like, ‘Megan, come on, pop out,’ callin’ for me any kind of way? I’m comin.’”

Earlier this month, the superstar contributed to the Mean Girls musical soundtrack and even played a Regina George-like persona in the music video for “Not My Fault” with Reneé Rapp.

The title of the song is a reference to a quote by Cady (the protagonist originally played by Lindsay Lohan) that goes: “It’s not my fault you’re, like, in love with me or something.”

“It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors/ But I been told y’all, I’m the black Regina George/ Bikini top, booty shorts, Megan-core/ You was hatin’ back then, now you finna hate more/ I got influence, they do anything I endorse/ I run shit, to be a bad bitch is a sport,” Megan spits on the track.