Megan Thee Stallion has a lot of love for Beyoncé, and she proved it during her special guest appearance at the latest stop on the Renaissance Tour in Houston, Texas.

The Houston Hottie came out on stage to duet with Queen Bey on Saturday (September 23), performing their smash hit “Savage (Remix)” together for the very first time. At one point during their performance, Bey and Meg couldn’t help but show some love to one another.

“I want y’all to let us hear how proud you are,” Beyoncé said to the crowd. “Does she make you proud? She make me proud! I love you girl!”

“I love you Beyoncé!” Megan The Stallion screamed back, struggling to contain her excitement as she let out a high-pitched shriek.

Check out the sweet interaction below.

Megan Thee Stallion has always believed in the power of sisterhood — so much so, in fact, that she reportedly ditched an important concert to perform with Beyoncé.

According to Page Six, the “WAP” rapper was scheduled to headline the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, but ultimately decided not to perform because she got a better offer from the Lemonade singer.

The festival had previously sent out a tweet confirming that Megan Thee Stallion wouldn’t be performing, although it didn’t offer an explanation as to why. What’s more, reps for Meg didn’t get back to any press asking about the “unforeseen scheduling conflict.”

Meanwhile, in other Megan Thee Stallion news, she has recently been hand-picked to play a sexy hormone monstress in Netflix’s long-running animated series Big Mouth. The 28-year-old will be a part of Season 7 of the Emmy Award-winning show, which debuts on October 20.

In a recently-released trailer announcing her addition, Meg’s character can be seen entering the fray from a colorful mouth, while twerking and sliding down its tongue.

“Aw shit, booty badder den’ a pear, your hormone monstress is here!” exclaims her character, who is a shapely monster with horns and a long, flowing ponytail.