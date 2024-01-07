Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her latest video, “Not My Fault,” which will appear on the Mean Girls soundtrack — view it below.

The Houston hottie dropped the clip, which also features Reneé Rapp, on Friday (January 5). The Stallion adopts a Regina George-like persona in the video, and even refers to herself as “The Black Regina George.”

George, played by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 original film, was the wealthy, controlling villain of the story.

The title of the song is a reference to protagonist Cady’s (originally played by Lindsay Lohan) quote, “It’s not my fault you’re, like, in love with me or something,” from the film.

“It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors/ But I been told y’all, I’m the black Regina George/ Bikini top, booty shorts, Megan-core/ You was hatin’ back then, now you finna hate more/ I got influence, they do anything I endorse/ I run shit, to be a bad bitch is a sport,” Megan spits.

The song will appear in the upcoming Mean Girls reboot (actually a film version of the Broadway musical based on the original movie), in which Rapp stars as Regina George. The film will be released on January 12.

2024 is shaping up to be quite the year for Megan Thee Stallion.

Last month, it was announced that she’d become the new face of Planet Fitness, the popular gym franchise known for being a “judgment-free zone” for its members.

The Houston hottie’s partnership with the national franchise was announced in a press release on December 28, along with a new ad featuring Meg as “Mother Fitness.” According to the announcement, the partnership also includes a line of branded fitness gear featuring sweatshirts, bucket hats, water bottles, and sticker sheets.

“Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values,” she said in a statement in the press release. We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year, so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves.”

She also teased that she’d joined the exclusive roster of non-athletes who have partnered with Nike, and her latest performance has stirred up anticipation for the upcoming collection.

On Sunday (December 31), the Houston Hottie performed a string of fan-favorite hits, including her recent “Cobra,” during her slot at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Wearing all purple to represent her partnership with Planet Fitness, she used the appearance to tease an even bigger collaboration.

It didn’t take viewers long to notice that she had a Nike Swoosh below her collarbone. The morning after, she took to Instagram to share many shots of her outfit as well as a clip from the concert.

“@nike Stay tuned for the drop, Hotties!” she wrote in the caption. “#NikeByYou. Year of the Stallion.”

Previously, KicksFinder reported that the “Sportswear Apparel Collection” is scheduled to drop on February 15, and it will consist of “Bodysuit LS, NSW Jacket, Onesies 5 In, Bra/Bra Plus, Pro Short 5 In/In Plus, Slim Crop/Crop Tee Plus.”