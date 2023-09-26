Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics empower women across the globe and a former adult film star has taken some of her bars to heart.

Mia Khalifa nearly flashed her 5.6 million followers last week while unzipping her top on Elon Musk’s Twitter/X — although the platform still doesn’t allow x-rated content.

In Khalifa’s post, the ex-porn star referenced Megan Thee Stallion’s Tina Snow 2018 mixtape opener “WTF I Want,” which name-drops her.

“College girl like Moesha With titties like Mia Khalifa,” she wrote.

College girl like Moesha

With titties like Mia Khalifa pic.twitter.com/n9duhPySW9 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) September 20, 2023

The two-second video stops short of showing any nipple, so Khalifa’s in the clear as far as the nudity policy goes on Twitter. The clip has accumulated over 263,000 likes on the platform since being posted on September 20.

Fans had plenty to say flooding her replies with photos of athletes later in their careers on random teams insinuating she was “washed up.”

Others called out the 30-year-old and claimed she was being hypocritical as an ex-adult film star who no longer wanted to be sexualized publicly.

“Didn’t you say you were tired of being sexualized,” one person asked.

Mia Khalifa previously opened up toYahoo! Life in 2019 about how she entered the porn industry seeking acceptance as a naive 21-year-old.

“I was looking for validation in every crevice that I could, without actually doing internal work,” she said.

“I didn’t look like everyone else who was around me and that led me into a relationship that I should not have entered. And those were the steps that led me to the adult industry.”

As for Megan Thee Stallion, she’s teasing her next endeavor which the Houston Hottie expects to shake up the status quo.

In the clip, we see only a silhouette of Meg’s side profile, while she says in a voice-over, “I’ve always been told I gotta be strong.”

In the caption, she added: “On 9/26, I’m dropping something that can help all of us. Stay tuned, Hotties. #SeizeTheAwkward”