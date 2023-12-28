Megan Thee Stallion has become the new face of Planet Fitness, the popular gym franchise known for being a “judgment free zone” for its members.

The Houston hottie’s partnership with the national franchise was announced in a press release on Wednesday (December 28), along with a new ad featuring Meg as “Mother Fitness.” According to the announcement, the partnership also includes a line of branded fitness gear featuring sweatshirts, bucket hats, water bottles, and sticker sheets.

“Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values,” she said in a statement in the press release. We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year, so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves.”

Check out the new ad featuring Megan Thee Stallion below.

This partnership with Planet Fitness — who is also a presenting sponsor of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, during which Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform — is yet another sign that the rapper (real name Megan Pete) is entering her so-called “new era.”

The rapper took to her Instagram Live on Saturday (December 23) to proclaim that 2024 will, indeed, be “her year.”

“I’m excited for this era,” she said. “Because I get to do everything that I want to do when I want to do it. And I’m about to give everybody what they’ve been looking for, good or bad.”

She continued: “Like, if you’ve been callin’ for me, here I come. Callin’ for me, like, ‘Megan, come on, pop out,’ callin’ for me any kind of way? I’m comin’.”

And on Friday (December 22), Megan Thee Stallion proved she’s still a “freak” with the drop of her new track, “Pussy Don’t Lie,” from the Big Mouth soundtrack.

“Motherfucker so lit when he bringin’ that shit / Put you in that need to hit yo’ clit mood / So just quit that funny boy dreamin’,” she begins. “‘Cause there’s laughin’, then there’s creamin’ / Does he make your pussy wet or dry? / That’s the only question, and the pussy don’t lie.”

This drop came despite last month’s vow to leave her freaky ways in the past after her love life came under scrutiny in the wake of her split from Pardison Fontaine.

The Houston rapper hopped on Instagram Live to address the chatter surrounding her breakup, and said she was “done with the streets” and “turning over a new leaf.”

“It’s like, nobody be listening to my music,” she said. “They be like, ‘Megan Thee Stallion, I cannot believe she likes to have sex! I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion fucks!’ Bitch, y’all be…

“But no, I am turning over a new leaf. And I’m stingy with the coochie cat. I’m not a freak anymore. Oh my God. I’m done. I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets.”