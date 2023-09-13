Newark, NJ –

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appeared to get into a “heated” exchange at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but the encounter apparently wasn’t all it seemed.

The two artists attended the VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night (September 12), where cameras caught them getting into what looked like a disagreement backstage.

Megan Thee Stallion was getting her hair touched up when Justin Timberlake leaned in to speak to her as he walked past.

A smiling Timberlake was met by Megan shaking her finger and looking displeased after the conversation took place.

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to be arguing backstage at the 2023 #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/aqIfIjssxl — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 13, 2023

However, a backstage source who witnessed the exchange told Variety that there was “zero fight.”

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said, ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,’” the source claimed. “It was very cute.”

A second eyewitness added: “Meg loves Justin. She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

Megan Thee Stallion was at the MTV VMAs to perform her new Cardi B collaboration, “Bongos,” which arrived on streaming services last week.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake reunited with his former boy band NSYNC to hand out the first award of the night.

The “SexyBack” singer joined Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick to present the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift for “Anti-Hero.”

“Over 20 years ago we were just kids when we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye, Bye, Bye,’” Chasez said on stage. “It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us.”

Kirkpatrick continued: “That award validated our hard work and we might’ve won again for Pop…”

“A lot has changed over the past two decades but one thing remains constant: a creative, boundary-pushing video leaves a lasting mark for decades,” Bass added.