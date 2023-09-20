Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Frito Lay for the iconic snack company’s latest ad campaign.

Debuted on Tuesday (September 19), Flamin’ Hot University features exclusive packaging for two of the brand’s most popular spicy chips. The ‘Fire Theory’ Doritos packaging features Meg throwing up the H-Town hand symbol on the bag, while the ‘Hottie 101’ Cheetos feature a peace sign.

“Hotties RISE! The doors to #FlaminHotUniversity (or FU for short) are officially open & we’re staying snacked UPPP,” Meg wrote on Instagram to announce the collab. “First assignment? Get your hands on THIS limited edition @FlaminHot packaging BEFORE THE BELL RINGS 🔔🔔🔔Visit FlaminHotUniversity.com NOW to get this Flamin’ Hot U packaging, while supplies last. #AD #FlaminHotPartner”

The bags are available in stores now, and can also be purchased online here.

Check out Meg’s post below.

After a brief hiatus following the highly-publicized trial with Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion is back to work with a vengeance. In addition to assisting Cardi B on her new single “Bongos,” the H-Town hottie recently announced she’s been tapped to play a sexy hormone monstress in Netflix’s long-running animated series Big Mouth.

In the trailer for season 7, Meg’s character could be seen entering the show from a colorful mouth, while twerking and sliding down its tongue.

“Aw shit, booty badder den’ a pear, your hormone monstress is here!” her character exclaimed. Her character is a shapely monster, with horns and a long, flowing ponytail.

Big Mouth will return for Season 7 on October 20.

Megan Thee Stallion has been in her acting bag throughout 2023.

In August, the “WAP” rapper was chosen to be in the A24 movie, Dicks: The Musical.

The Grammy Award-winning artist plays a demanding but entertaining boss to two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers.

Once they make the connection, they then decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.

The movie marks Megan’s official entry into the film world, and is set to be released on September 29.

Megan Thee Stallion’s participation in Dicks: The Musical was first announced in February 2022 when the movie was titled Fucking Identical Twins. The R-rated musical puts a “subversive” spin on the classic 1998 movie, The Parent Trap.

Megan will share the screen with comedy duo Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who wrote the script, as well as Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang.