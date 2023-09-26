Megan Thee Stallion has launched a website that provide resources for anyone dealing with stress, anxiety, sadness or other mental health concerns.

After teasing the initiative on Instagram the day before, Meg launched her SeizeTheAwkward.org website on Tuesday (September 26). In a video posted to Instagram, the Houston native elaborated on the site.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” she says in a video. “But to be everything for everybody – it wears on you. ‘Black don’t crack,’ they say. But it can. I can. We all can.”

She continues: “Y’all, it’s okay to not be okay. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole. Learn how to help at SeizeTheAwkward.org. And check out BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com for even more resources, Hotties!”

You can view the post below.

After taking a hiatus to focus on herself following the highly-publicized trial with Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion is back to work with a vengeance.

In a recent interview with Complex promoting her new Flamin’ Hot University initiative with Doritos, the Houston native revealed that she’s back in the studio and working on a new album – and that she’s feeling great.

“I am in such an amazing headspace,” she said. “I’m making music that I really, really love. I’m making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about.

“With this album, I feel like I’m getting to the meat. I’m getting to the bones. It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Meg hinted at dropping a joint project with her “Bongos” collaborator Cardi B and then taking the show on the road.

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going,” she said when asked about the prospect of doing a project together. “So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already.

“We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”