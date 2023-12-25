Megan Thee Stallion has promised to deliver a reward of epic proportions for both her devoted fans and her critics— in the form of some new music that shows off her latest evolution.

The Houston hottie took to her Instagram Live on Saturday (December 23) to proclaim that 2024 will, indeed, be “her year.”

“I’m excited for this era,” she said. “Because, I get to do everything that I want to do, when I want to do it. And I’m about to give everybody what they’ve been looking for, good or bad.”

She continued: “Like, if you’ve been callin’ for me, here I come. Callin’ for me, like, ‘Megan, come on, pop out,’ callin’ for me any kind of way? I’m comin’.”

On Friday (December 22), Megan Thee Stallion proved she’s still a “freak” with the drop of her new track, “Pussy Don’t Lie,” from the Big Mouth soundtrack.

“Motherfucker so lit when he bringin’ that shit / Put you in that need to hit yo’ clit mood / So just quit that funny boy dreamin’,” she begins. “‘Cause there’s laughin’, then there’s creamin’ / Does he make your pussy wet or dry? / That’s the only question, and the pussy don’t lie.”

This drop came despite last month’s vow to leave her freaky ways in the past, after her love life came under scrutiny in the wake of her split from Pardison Fontaine.

The Houston rapper hopped on Instagram Live to address the chatter surrounding her breakup, and said she’s “done with the streets” and is “turning over a new leaf.”

“It’s like, nobody be listening to my music,” she said. “They be like, ‘Megan Thee Stallion, I cannot believe she likes to have sex! I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion fucks!’ Bitch, y’all be…

“But no, I am turning over a new leaf. And I’m stingy with the coochie cat. I’m not a freak anymore. Oh my God. I’m done. I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets.”

Megan Thee Stallion also released her latest solo single “Cobra” in October which found her rapping about catching a former partner cheating on her in her bed.

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’/ Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this shit I can take,” she spits.

Weeks later, her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine fired back with a new song of his own, “Thee Person,” on which he denied Megan’s claims and levied allegations of his own against the Houston Hottie.

“I’d like to apologize for no longer keeping up with your lies or supporting your habits to tell half-truths/ I hope this message reaches you well/ Hope you get the help you need,” he said in the intro before going into detail about their relationship.