Megan Thee Stallion has always believed in the power of sisterhood — so much so, in fact, that she’s reportedly ditched an important concert to perform with Beyoncé.

According to Page Six, the “Savage” rapper was scheduled to headline the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday (September 23), but ultimately decided not to perform because she got a better offer from the Lemonade singer.

“Eleven days before she was due to headline, Megan Thee Stallion has pulled out of Global Citizen Festival 2023 due to a scheduling conflict,” said the outlet, which claimed the Houston Hottie pulled out of headlining the festival in New York City because she was set to perform with Beyoncé at her show in Houston, TX, on that same day.

As it turned out, the festival sent out a tweet on September 10, confirming that Megan Thee Stallion wouldn’t be performing, though the tweet didn’t say why. What’s more, reps for Meg didn’t get back to any press asking about the scheduling conflict.

“Hi there — due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival,” read the tweet.

Hi there — due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 10, 2023

Back in May, JAY-Z and Megan Thee Stallion appeared to be having a blast at one of Beyoncé‘s Paris shows on her Renaissance Tour.

Hov and the Houston Hottie were showing up and showing out in May as they danced along to some of the former Destiny’s Child singer’s greatest solo hits.

This was the same concert where 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter — the eldest daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé — made her dancing debut onstage with her mama during “Black Parade,” and by all accounts, she knocked it out of the park.

While JAY-Z and Megan Thee Stallion were having the time of their lives at the show, there was certainly more than a little bit of business brewing beneath the surface.

Back in September 2019, the then-rising star announced that she had officially inked a management deal with Roc Nation.

Alongside a photo of herself with Hov, she wrote: “I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam!!! The grind don’t stop ! #realhotgirlshit.”

The rumors of Tina Snow’s involvement with Roc Nation first began swirling when she and JAY-Z were spotted at a Puma event in NYC in August 2019 — and just one month later, the ink was officially dry on the contract.

But the good times and the good vibes didn’t last long, as the deal ultimately threw her into a noxious dispute with 1501 Certified Entertainment, which made the situation get ugly with Roc Nation as both continue their legal war of words in the courtroom.

Back in November 2022, Megan Thee Stallion accused 1501 Certified Entertainment of “harassing” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

The Houston rapper then sought a protective order for Perez in an attempt to prevent 1501 from deposing the Roc Nation boss.

1501, which has been entangled in a long-running dispute with Megan over her contract, reportedly issued a subpoena to question Perez in the case, which Megan’s lawyers criticized as an “underhanded tactic.”

“1501 does not seek relevant, admissible evidence because Perez does not have any,” the rapper’s legal team wrote. “Rather, 1501 is intent on harassing Perez and disrupting her responsibilities as CEO of Roc Nation.”

They added: “1501 does not seek to depose Perez for any legitimate reason and the posture of this dispute reveals that 1501’s hope is to avoid having its motion decided on the merits. The Court should not condone what is, at best, gamesmanship or, at worst, an abuse of the judicial process. Accordingly, the notice should be quashed and a protective order should issue.”