Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she’s an artist without a label, saying that she’ll be footing the bill for her new album in the midst of her beef with 1501 Certified Ent.

On Wednesday (October 11), the Houston Hottie took to Instagram Live to drop the bombshell on her fanbase, revealing that it’s the first time she’s been an independent artist since “it was just me and my mama.”

“I have no label right now, we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pocket,” she said. “The next shit y’all about to see about to be all straight from Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Thee Stallion brain, Megan Thee Stallion wallet.”

She continued: “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent, since it was just me and my mama. I don’t wanna sign to a new label right now because … I just wanna do it myself.”

Megan Thee Stallion reveals that she currently has no label & is funding her new album herself https://t.co/3Yh0bOWpT2pic.twitter.com/X9mIwyjFlC — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 13, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing a comeback of epic proportions since recovering from the Tory Lanez shooting, and now, she’s promised to drop what she’s called “act one” of her long-awaited return.

On Thursday (October 12), the “Big Ol Freak” rapper took to Twitter to drop a video where she appeared to have vampire fangs. The video, which didn’t have any sound, also appeared to show Tina Snow showing off those fangs behind a green filter.

“Let’s begin,” she captioned the three-second clip.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Meg used her grid to tease her return with three images that collectively spelt out the words “Act One.”

Unfortunately, that was all Megan Thee Stallion was willing to tease about the new music. She didn’t mention when the new music would be released, and neither did she mention the title of the forthcoming song.

related news Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Former Label 1501 Of Draining Accounts To Avoid Paying Her April 13, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Megan Thee Stallion has teased a return to music. Her starring role in the new A24 film Dicks: The Musical comes with new music and she recently dropped off the movie’s lead single, “Out Alpha the Alpha.”

The film, released in theaters earlier this month, was adapted from a Broadway show titled Fucking Identical Twins. Fitting the campy theme, “Out Alpha the Alpha” hears Meg rapping as her character Gloria Masters, described as “a powerhouse woman who seeks to rally fellow females to join her in dismantling the patriarchy and outdoing the males of the world.”

“Men are all stupid, weak little boys/ They’re not very smart, they just make lots of noise,” she raps on the song. “They got their nose up my ass, they wanna be teacher’s pet/ And so I keep ’em on their toes and make those fuckers sweat.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s participation in Dicks: The Musical was first announced in February 2022. The R-rated musical puts a “subversive” spin on the classic 1998 movie The Parent Trap.