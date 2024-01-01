Megan Thee Stallion showed off her incredible frame in an eye-catching ensemble as she took to the stage during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve 2024 Celebration in NYC.

The Savage hitmaker, 28 – who recently turned heads sporting a skintight catsuit – joined other celebrities to say goodbye to 2023, including Ryan Seacrest and his co-host Rita Ora.

The singer performed hit tracks in Times Square while donning a long-sleeved, purple bralette top from Nike that contained sparkling, rhinestone details.

She also slipped into a pair of matching, high-waisted trousers that dazzled under the bright lights.

The ensemble is similar to the outfit she wore while promoting her latest partnership with Planet Fitness.

