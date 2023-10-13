Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing a comeback of epic proportions since recovering from the Tory Lanez shooting, and now, she’s promised to drop what she’s called “act one” of her long-awaited return.

On Thursday (October 12), the “Big Ol Freak” rapper took to Twitter to drop a video where she appears to have vampire fangs. The video, which didn’t have any sound, also appears to show Tina Snow showing off those fangs behind a green filter.

“Let’s begin,” she captioned the three-second clip.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Meg used her grid to tease her return with three images that collectively spell out the words “Act One.”

Unfortunately, that was all Megan Thee Stallion was willing to tease about the new music. She didn’t mention when the new music would be released, and neither did she mention the title of the forthcoming song.

This isn’t the first time that Megan Thee Stallion has teased a return to music. Her starring role in the new A24 film Dicks: The Musical comes with new music and she recently dropped off the movie’s lead single, “Out Alpha the Alpha.”

The film, released in theaters earlier this month, was adapted from a Broadway show titled Fucking Identical Twins. Fitting the campy theme, “Out Alpha the Alpha” hears Meg rapping as her character Gloria Masters, described as “a powerhouse woman who seeks to rally fellow females to join her in dismantling the patriarchy and outdoing the males of the world.”

“Men are all stupid, weak little boys/ They’re not very smart, they just make lots of noise,” she raps on the song. “They got their nose up my ass, they wanna be teacher’s pet/ And so I keep ’em on their toes and make those fuckers sweat.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s participation in Dicks: The Musical was first announced in February 2022. The R-rated musical puts a “subversive” spin on the classic 1998 movie The Parent Trap.

“HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” Megan wrote on Instagram at the time while celebrating the news. “Im so excited i feel so blessed i feel anxious lol i feel a bunch of shit. I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything.”

related news Megan Thee Stallion Announces Career Break With Futuristic Instagram Rollout April 22, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion has been in her acting bag throughout 2023. In addition to the new movie, it was announced that the Houston Hottie was handpicked to play a sexy hormone monstress in Season 7 of Netflix’s long-running animated series, Big Mouth.

In the trailer, Meg’s character could be seen entering the show from a colorful mouth, while twerking and sliding down its tongue.

“Aw shit, booty badder den’ a pear, your hormone monstress is here!” her character exclaimed. Her character is a shapely monster, with horns and a long, flowing ponytail.

Big Mouth — which will conclude in Season 8 — returns for Season 7 on October 20.