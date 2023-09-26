Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to drop something that she says will help everyone – though she’s remaining ambiguous as to what exactly it may be.

Taking to Instagram with a teaser video on Monday (September 25), the Houston Hottie revealed she has something about to hit the streets on Tuesday (September 26).

In the clip, we see only a silhouette of Meg’s side profile, while she says in a voice-over, “I’ve always been told I gotta be strong.”

In the caption, she added: “On 9/26, I’m dropping something that can help all of us. Stay tuned, Hotties. #SeizeTheAwkward”

You can view the post below.

After taking a hiatus following the highly-publicized trial with Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion is back to work with a vengeance.

In a recent interview with Complex promoting her new Flamin’ Hot University initiative with Doritos, the Houston native hinted at dropping a joint project with her “Bongos” collaborator Cardi B and then taking the show on the road.

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going,” she said when asked about the prospect of doing a project together. “So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already.

“We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

As two of the biggest rappers in the game today, Megan and Cardi have formed a formidable friendship in recent years. They first linked up in 2020 for “WAP,” the raunchy, in-your-face hit that topped the Billboard Hot 100 and shocked millions around the globe — including Snoop Dogg.

The pair then reunited earlier this month for the similarly sexually-charged “Bongos,” which is already making a splash on the charts having debuted at No. 14 on the Hot 100.

On the solo front, Megan Thee Stallion also revealed to Complex that she’s back in the studio and working on a new album.

“I am in such an amazing headspace,” she said. “I’m making music that I really, really love. I’m making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about.

“With this album, I feel like I’m getting to the meat. I’m getting to the bones. It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”