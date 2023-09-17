Megan Thee Stallion has been handpicked to play a sexy hormone monstress in Netflix’s long-running animated series Big Mouth.

According to Deadline, the Houston Hottie will be a part of Season 7 of the Emmy Award-winning show for the network.

In the trailer for Big Mouth, Meg’s character could be seen entering the show from a colorful mouth, while twerking and sliding down its tongue.

“Aw shit, booty badder den’ a pear, your hormone monstress is here!” her character exclaimed. Her character is a shapely monster, with horns and a long, flowing ponytail.

Big Mouth will return for Season 7 on October 20.

Per Deadline, Big Mouth centers around the ebbs and flows of puberty. The show is based on a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they matriculate through adolescence, human sexuality and coming of age.

Big Mouth — which will conclude in Season 8 — is Netflix’s longest-running scripted original series in the network’s history.

related news Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerk Wind Creates A Storm At Essence Fest July 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion has been in her acting bag throughout 2023.

In August, the “Bongos” rapper was chosen to be in the A24 movie, Dicks: The Musical.

The Grammy Award-winning artist plays a demanding but entertaining boss to two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers.

Once they make the connection, they then decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.

Dicks: The Musical marks Megan’s official entry into the film world, and is set to be released on September 29.

Megan Thee Stallion’s participation in Dicks: The Musical was first announced February 2022 when the movie was titled Fucking Identical Twins. The R-rated musical puts a “subversive” spin on the classic 1998 movie The Parent Trap.

Megan will share the screen with comedy duo Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who wrote the script, as well as Nathan Lane (The Producers, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Parks and Recreation) and Bowen Yang (SNL, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens).

Borat director and former Seinfeld staff writer Larry Charles handled the supervisory duties for the film on behalf of A24. The acclaimed studio is no stranger to rappers having previously worked with Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and André 3000.

“HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” Megan wrote on Instagram at the time while celebrating the news. “Im so excited i feel so blessed i feel anxious lol i feel a bunch of shit. I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything.”

The Houston Hottie previously guest starred in the STARZ series P-Valley last year, portraying a famous rapper known as Tina Snow — which is also one of her real-life alter egos. She also made a cameo appearance on Marvel’s She-Hulk series.