Megan Thee Stallion has fans’ jaws on the floor with her latest TikTok where she debuted her stunning weight loss and some bootylicious twerks. Among those who commented was Billie Eilish who voiced all our sentiments.

Megan Thee Stallion has been sharing her workout routine with fans for a while now. The songstress has recorded the stunning progress of her weight loss on TikTok. However, with her recent video on the platform, the 28-year-old music star had all our jaws on the floor. Megan not only showcased the progress she made with her extremely sweaty workout routine but also showed us some stunning moves with her booty. The celebrity’s toned figure and twerks have left fans in complete awe.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Megan Thee Stallion shares thirst trap TikTok

The Thot S**t singer wore a tight grey crop top with black pants as she moved her toned figure to the beat of Druski’s famous TikTok sound. Megan had her long black locks untied and her belly button piercing was on show.

Next, you know she breaks into a twerk. She dons a pair of tight grey leggings as she aggressively moves for fans. The TikTok left many fans impressed about just how good Megan’s twerking skills are.

The Grammy winner had an all-natural glow on her face as she showcased her body transformation.

Billie Eilish and fans thirst over Megan’s new video

Megan’s viral video left Billie Eilish and fans feeling alike. The What Was I Made For? singer commented under the video saying, “Megan, I’m literally free whenever.”

Other fans too could not contain their excitement upon seeing Megan’s new form and her twerking.

“I cook. I clean. I watch anime. Whatever you need me to do, I’ll DO,” one fan left a comment expressing the same sentiment as Billie.

“I will do anything for you,” a second one voiced.

“I’m no better than a man. Girl, gimme a chance,” a third fan expressed.

“You’re literally perfect,” said a fourth fan.

Inside the rapper’s weight loss and workout routine

Megan has been sharing her workout videos on TikTok for a while. However, in one of her latest videos, the songstress went into more depth about the same.

In the video, she shared on Sunday, September 17, Megan showed her strenuous gym regimen along with a peek at her diet. The video left many people begging the singer to share her full workout and diet plan.

The 28-year-old is seen doing several forward jumping squats among other exercises. She also did a voiceover of how her trainer was putting her through a strenuous workout regimen at the gym to keep her progress up. She also expressed how her legs were burning during the exercises.

She also did some skipping and expressed “I’m not good at jump roping.” Meghan then showcased bear claw exercises. The Sweetest Pie singer then did some forward lunges with weights on her shoulders.

Some fans commented how Megan’s workout regime looked like she was training to be a marine. Some also said she was training like an Avenger.