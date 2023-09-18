Megan Thee Stallion continues to turn heads with her twerking ability, so much so that even Billie Eilish has the hots for the Houston Hottie.

On Sunday (September 17), Megan aroused the interest of the 21-year-old pop star — and the internet at large — by posting a video on TikTok of her putting on a booty-shaking show before a workout.

Dressed in skin-tight gym attire, the “WAP” rapper jiggled her derrière while stood just feet aware from the camera, before bending over and twerking for her 12.7 million followers.

“Before the gym [tongue out emoji] She toned but it still move dont panic [crying face emoji],” she wrote in the caption.

Among the flood of reactions from mesmerized viewers was a cheeky comment from Billie Eilish that read: “megan I’m literally free whenever.”

Check out the clip below:

@theestallion Before the gym 😛 She toned but it still move dont panic 😂 ♬ original sound – DRUSKI

Billie Eilish comments on Megan Thee Stallion’s latest TikTok: “megan I’m literally free whenever” pic.twitter.com/v7CJyhDWW9 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 17, 2023

The love between the pair is mutual as Megan Thee Stallion previously penned a heartfelt tribute to Billie Eilish when she was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2021.

“Billie Eilish is a unique soul, with a voice, style and attitude all unapologetically her own,” she wrote. “I first met Billie at the Grammys this year. She had already achieved worldwide stardom, which might make some people have airs about them, but not Billie.

“She was so real and laid-back, even though her personality is so big. She is a rare spirit who speaks from her heart with no pretenses. I knew I had found a kindred spirit that night. One who is strong, but still learning and still growing. A woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.”

While accepting the award for Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted” at that year’s Grammys, Billie even admitted that she was “embarrassed” to win it as she felt it should’ve gone to Megan for her “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé.

Meanwhile, the Houston Hottie is set to bring her shapely figure to Netflix’s Big Mouth next month by starring as a “Hormone Monstress” in season 7 of the animated comedy series.

In a trailer announcing her addition to the show earlier this month, Meg’s character could be seen sliding down a giant tongue before showing off her cartoon curves.

“Booty fatter than a pear! Your Hormone Monstress Megan is here,” she says in the clip. “It’s a big muthafuckin’ deal they got me on the show … I ain’t gonna lie, it’s getting real sexy.”

The 28-year-old rapper previously signed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix in December 2021 with the aim of creating and executive producing content for the streaming giant.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” she said in a statement at the time.

“Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”