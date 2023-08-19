Megan Thee Stallion has finally been able to put the Tory Lanez shooting case behind her — but in a final nod to the case, her victim impact statement has been released to the public.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has been tenacious in her pursuit of the story, was the one who released the statement on Thursday (August 17).

“I have been tormented and terrorized in every degree by the defendant,” Megan wrote in her statement. “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.”

She continued: “Today I beg this court to send a message to every victim of domestic violence and fully hold the defendant accountable for his criminal conduct. This is a statement for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence,” she said. “His crime warrants the full weight of the law. Thank you, your honor.”

The statement can be read in full below:

“At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system. Blamed the press.” Here’s the full statement Megan @TheeStallion wrote for the judge who sentenced Tory Lanez: pic.twitter.com/205eHnetYe — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 18, 2023

Tory Lanez received a sentence of 10 years in his shooting case with Megan Thee Stallion, but he is going to get nearly a year stripped from it for time served. Tory will have a total of 305 days removed, according to Cuniff.

“Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days,” she wrote in a tweet on Wednesday (August 9). “Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted).”

In an additional tweet, Cuniff reported that Deputy D.A. Kathy Ta said of Megan Thee Stallion: “I cannot emphasize enough the power that it must’ve taken someone with that level of trauma that she’s undergone and the willingness to come forward after being vilified online.”

For his part, Tory Lanez continues to protest his innocence, going so far as to release a “Free Tory” merchandise collection.

With the Canadian crooner behind bars, Tory’s management team posted various t-shirts and hoodies calling for Lanez’s freedom on Friday (August 11).

The tees come in black and white and are on sale for $29.99 while the hoodies are going for $49.99.

“Free Tory … Till It’s Backwards … Live Now @ ForeverUmbrella.Com,” he captioned the post.