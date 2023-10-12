PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed they stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality in a statement.

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales yesterday revealed their “profound distress” after Hamas’ “terrorist attack”.

1 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a statement over the Hamas brutality Credit: Getty

The statement, shared by Omid Scobie, said: “At the Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality.

“We are supporting our partners and organisations on the frontlines of Israel to provide the urgent aid needed.”

A spokesperson for William and Kate last night said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days.

“The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them.

“As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.

“Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds.

“Those The Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope – that of a better future.

“In the midst of such terrible suffering, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation.”

