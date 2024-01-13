Opinion

Source YouTube: Megyn Kelly

Earlier this week, we reported that the former CNN host Don Lemon had launched his media comeback after it was announced that he is getting his own show on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Now, the former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is firing back by revealing why she is “not rooting” for Lemon’s success in this endeavor.

TODAY: Trump’s Dominant Town Hall, MSNBC’s Softball “Dr.” Jill Interview, and Don Lemon’s Media Return, with @RuthlessPodcast Plus, the chance that Haley beats Trump in NH, Dr. Jill Biden’s comments about Hunter, and more. Download NOW: https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) January 11, 2024

Kelly Torches Lemon

“I’m not rooting for him,” Kelly said bluntly on Thursday’s episode of her eponymous SiriusXM show. “Our old pal Don Lemon has resurfaced, or is about to resurface. And I realize that the magnanimous move is to say, ‘Good for Don. He got cancelled off of CNN, and now he’s reinventing himself on X.’”

“Well, that’s not what I say!” she continued. “I think he’s disgusting, he hates America, he hates Republicans and I’m not looking forward to his voice reemerging other than to mock it, which I 100% plan to do.”

Not stopping there, Kelly proceeded to double down.

“I just have a little reminder for you of who Don Lemon is and why we can’t stand him!” Kelly exclaimed before showing a clip of some of his worst moments on CNN, where he ranted about topics like Donald Trump and COVID-19 anti-vaxxers.

Backstory: Don Lemon Will Launch A New Show On Twitter/X

‘He’s Shown Us Who He Is – Believe Him’

“He was off the air for two minutes and now now people are like, ‘Oh, maybe he’s seen the light,’” Kelly said. “‘You know, maybe he’s going to come back more fair and balanced.’ Oh, sure. Sure, Jan! I mean, bulls–t. He’s shown us who he is. Believe him.”

“This is not someone who I’m rooting for,” she added. “I’m not saying he should never be allowed to speak again. I’m just saying I don’t have to personally cheerlead it, or think it’s a good thing, or recognize that this is some sort of important voice in the conversation and yay for Elon [Musk] for making it possible for him to come back.”

“He’s a prick and he f–king hates Republicans … It shows that it’s not just a partisan thing … Don Lemon truly hates the right half of the country. Hates,” Kelly concluded. “And would love to see almost all of them canceled who voted for Trump. So no, I’m not rooting for him in any way, shape or form.”

Check out Kelly’s full comments on this in the video below.

Related: CNN’s Don Lemon Demands Media Cover Republicans Differently: They Are A ‘Danger’ To Society

Lemon Announces New Show

Lemon announced his new show on X earlier this week.

“I’ve heard you … and today I am back, bigger, bolder, freer! My new media company’s first project is ‘The Don Lemon Show,’” Lemon said. “It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and where you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening.”

“And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors,” he continued. “This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of X, confirmed that the show is happening.

Lemon spent years encouraging America to become even more divided by ranting and raving against virtually everyone who dares to be a conservative. What do you think about Kelly’s comments on his new show? Let us know in the comments section.

Now is the time to support and share the sources you trust.

The Political Insider ranks #3 on Feedspot’s “100 Best Political Blogs and Websites.”

An Ivy leaguer, proud conservative millennial, history lover, writer, and lifelong New Englander, James specializes in the intersection of culture and politics.