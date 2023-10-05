Megyn Kelly slammed Megan Rapinoe, who has long seen herself as the Colin Kaepernick of the women’s soccer world, after the woke athlete disrespected the national anthem before her final professional soccer game.

If you couldn’t find her anymore dislikable, here’s Megan Rapinoe playing her own entrance music out loud…

pic.twitter.com/HhoDAcvTHq — george (@StokeyyG2) September 26, 2023

Kelly Torches Rapinoe

During an episode of her eponymous SiriusXM talk show, Kelly brought up Rapinoe’s retirement as she spoke with guest Carrie Prejean Boller, a former beauty queen who has become a conservative activist.

“Here’s Megan Rapinoe on her last middle finger to the United States, which made her rich, which gave her a college scholarship, which gave her $7 million a year, reportedly, in endorsements and fees for playing soccer for us on her swan song out the door,” Kelly said while playing a clip from Rapinoe’s final game.

Before her final game last month playing against South Africa in Chicago, Rapinoe refused to place her hand over her heart or even to sing along to the national anthem as it played. This was par for the course for Rapinoe, who followed Kaepernick’s lead and started taking a knee during the national anthem before her games back in 2016, according to The New York Post.

“She sets a terrible example for our little girls,” Kelly continued. “All I can say is thank God those girls were looking forward and not looking back at Megan Rapinoe. Let’s hope it’s true metaphorically. In addition to being an actual physical reality, because she is no role model, good riddance.”

Megan Rapinoe, who has become a multi-millionaire for hating America, protested the national anthem in her final US women’s soccer game: https://t.co/CSYHQw6KFN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 26, 2023

Related: Megyn Kelly Torches Megan Rapinoe And Her Soccer Team After World Cup Loss – ‘They Had Their Eye On Woke Activism’

‘Epitome Of Narcissm’

Boller agreed that Rapinoe is “the epitome of narcissism.”

“I mean, think of all the privileges she’s had. Think of all the money that she’s made,” she said. “‘Oh, she’s so oppressed and she’s standing up for things.’ No, she’s not. She’s an absolute national disgrace to our country.”

Kelly concluded by saying that she hopes that Rapinoe “rides off into the sunset” to be alone with her fiancee, the retired WNBA star Sue Bird.

“I hope I never have to listen to her comment on any soccer game or anything in the future because she doesn’t deserve it,” Kelly said. “She’s not grateful for the support this country has shown her.”

Check out Kelly’s full comments on this in the video below.

Related: Woke Megan Rapinoe Claims Criticisms Of Her Early World Cup Loss Are ‘Fake’

Rapinoe’s Future Plans

Sadly, it does not seem that Rapinoe will be going away, as she and Bird launched a production company last year that centers the stories of revolutionaries who “move culture forward,” according to Variety.

“As athletes, we know how powerful our platforms are and the impact we can have on the world,” Bird and Rapinoe said at the time. “A Touch More is a manifestation of our values, and our desire to bring to the surface stories of those who shape and move culture forward.”

“We’re incredibly excited for some of the projects we have in the works and can’t wait to share more about this next chapter,” they added.

Megan Rapinoe Loudly ‘Booed Off’ During Her Retirement Game pic.twitter.com/UmklZ910Wc — #BuckeyeNation (@Buckeyefanohio7) September 27, 2023

Thankfully, Rapinoe seems to be ruling out going into politics herself, for now at least.

“I do want to live my life,” she said when asked about running for office, according to NPR. “Probably selfishly I just am like, ‘That seems like a lot.’”

Kelly and the rest of us can all be thankful for that, at least!

The Woke US Women’s soccer team with kneeling Anti American activist Megan Rapinoe got eliminated from the World Cup today. Megan was laughing after she got the team eliminated. Joe Biden said he was proud of the performance. Do you think woke sports players are an… pic.twitter.com/axmhSRzD9S — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) August 6, 2023

It’s sad that we live in a time when athletes like Kaepernick and Rapinoe can make millions simply off of being anti-American. We’re glad to see that soccer is finally rid of Rapinoe, and we can only hope that we don’t hear from her again anytime soon.