Megyn Kelly is speaking out this week to accuse the woke soccer star Megan Rapinoe of having “poisoned” the United States Women’s Soccer team against America.

Kelly Calls Out Rapinoe And Team USA

Earlier this week, team USA managed to get to the next round of the World Cup after a 0-0 draw against Portugal. Daily Mail reported that before this game, the majority of the starters on the American team declined to sing the national anthem.

Though Rapinoe, who has long fancied herself to be the Colin Kaepernick of the women’s soccer world, was not on the field when the anthem was played, Kelly blamed her for her teammates’ anti-American attitude.

“Megan Rapinoe, she’s the leader of all this… She’s not a starter,” Kelly said on her eponymous podcast. “So that’s why she’s not on camera when they’re doing the national anthem, but she’s behind a lot of this.”

“She’s poisoned the entire team against the country for which they play,” the former Fox News host added. “I don’t know about you, but I’m not rooting for them. I’m not with them. I hope they lose…It’s shameful. These girls are shameful. They ought to be ashamed of themselves.”

Before the Portugal game, just three American players could be seen singing the national anthem.

“They won’t put their hands on their hearts,” Kelly said in disgust. “They don’t feel prideful when they’re out there even though they’re representing the United States of America. Yes, we’ve got some flaws. Yes, there have been some warts, but we’re so much more good than we are bad.”

“I mean, they look like they don’t even want to be there,” she concluded. “It’s like some sort of inconvenience to be representing the USA.”

Team USA’s Previous Anthem Antics

Last week, video went viral showing the majority of the American team not even put their hands over their hearts during the national anthem before another World Cup game.

Majority of U.S. Women’s Soccer Team players REFUSE to sing the American national anthem. 🇺🇸🎤❌🙅🏻‍♀️⚽️ Meanwhile, their competitor team from Vietnam sang their own national anthem with pride, passion and emotion. pic.twitter.com/Mf1UmJBUCE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 23, 2023

This was in stark contrast to their opponents from Vietnam, who were seen singing their national anthem with pride as they all proudly placed their hands over their hearts.

Tiến Quân Ca 🎶 FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, VIETNAM’S NATIONAL ANTHEM IS PLAYED AT THE FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP! 🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/gflhypkC0r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

Kelly Sounds Off

“I really do believe their version of what a feminist is, what it means to be an empowered woman, at least as an American woman, means you need to hate your country,” Kelly began. “It means to go out on the national stage and embarrass yourself and your country by not singing the national anthem.”

“For several of them, not even holding their hands over their hearts when the national anthem played, that was a bridge too far,” she continued. “They couldn’t be bothered to actually place their hand on their heart as the national anthem played, as they stood out there representing you and me and the country and our military and people who have given their lives for the country that they represent.”

Kelly blamed Rapinoe for this display of disrespect to America as well.

“It was too much of an effort [for them] to place their hand over their heart, or God forbid, sing,” Kelly said. “And by the way, Megan Rapinoe, too. She’s on the team. She announced her retirement….She said she’ll never stand again for the national anthem, this [team behavior] is clearly, I think, as a result of her influence, and it’s disgusting.”

“What an incredible opportunity to stand out there, representing the United States of America in World Cup soccer, and you can’t be shamed into at least feigning a touch of patriotism,” she concluded. “We’re disgusting I guess when it comes to human rights. This is what people like Rapinoe have said in the past. So we can’t be saluted in any way.”

Rapinoe made headlines back in 2017 when she joined Kaepernick in taking a knee during the national anthem before her games. Since then, she’s continued to go full woke, bashing America seemingly every chance she gets.

It’s sad that we live in a time in which woke athletes like Kaepernick and Rapinoe have made it “cool” to disrespect both America and the national anthem on the international stage. They should be proud to represent the greatest country in the world, rather than be so eager to throw America under the bus by going woke.

We applaud Kelly for having the guts to call out Rapinoe and her fellow athletes for disrespecting America, and we hope more members of the media will do the same!