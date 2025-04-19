Megyn Kelly is no stranger to controversy, but her recent remarks about Michelle and Barack Obama have hit a nerve. The former news anchor didn’t hold back while reacting to Michelle’s candid relationship advice on her new podcast.

Megyn Kelly attacked former First Lady Michelle Obama, even saying that she should never have married Barack.

Why did Kelly bring up the Obamas’ past relationship rumors?

On the most recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly stated, “I believe she and he married the wrong people,” as per a report by the Daily Beast.

Maureen Callahan, host of The Nerve, joined Megyn on Friday’s show to talk about Michelle’s recent remarks and discuss the couple.

The twice-married Megyn Kelly drew criticism for her statements in response to Michelle Obama’s remarks about long-term marriage problems. Kelly dismissed Michelle’s experience on her podcast and reignited old rumors about the couple’s relationship, eliciting swift backlash and accusations of disrespect from both viewers and media peers.

A clip from Obama’s new podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, in which the former first lady discussed her thoughts on the “ebbs and flows” of relationships, prompted the former Fox News and NBC News anchor to react, as quoted in a report by the Daily Beast.

What did Michelle Obama say that triggered Megyn Kelly?

When the former first lady was interviewed on a podcast earlier this month, she tried to respond to those who were implying that her marriage was in trouble. However, she then went on to provide an unconventional viewpoint on marriage in an episode of her own program.During Wednesday’s show, Obama stated, “I tell people, and folks think this is harsh, it’s, like, ‘You’re gonna have a bad decade to come.” “I mean, I’ve been with my husband for more than thirty years. You would sign up for it if the odds were that you would be married to your spouse for fifty years, with ten of those years potentially being difficult. That’s actually how it goes, you know.”

Unimpressed, Kelly retaliated by staring into the camera. “Michelle, is it? It isn’t.” “In my 17 and a half years of marriage, not a single one has been awful,” she joked, as per a report by the Daily Beast.

In reference to author and podcast host Douglas Brunt, Kelly is talking about her second marriage. In 2006, she divorced anesthesiologist Dan Kendall, her first husband.

Obama’s perspective on relationships was also mocked by Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, who appeared with Kelly on Friday’s show.

The single Callahan remarked, “I can’t think of anybody I would go to for advice less than Michelle Obama.” “She truly has no idea what she is talking about.”

Kelly emphasized in her interview with Callahan that Barack had aligned himself with Michelle, a “strong Black woman,” to gain the “street cred” he required with Chicago voters.

Kelly’s comments were deemed disrespectful by many, particularly in light of Michelle’s candid assessment of committed relationships and her history of difficulties with Barack.

Michelle has drawn criticism on multiple occasions this year. She skipped Donald Trump’s inauguration and Jimmy Carter’s funeral; she most recently missed a March dinner in Los Angeles with her husband and daughters, which intensified marital issues rumors.

However, on Valentine’s Day, the Obamas shared adorable selfies of themselves together along with heartfelt messages in an attempt to quell those rumors.

At a Hamilton College event this month, Barack acknowledged that he has been making a lot of effort to patch things up with Michelle after their marriage suffered during his two terms in the White House.

It is hardly news that the couple has lived through difficult times. Both have been open about their relationship issues since Barack’s second term ended.

