Yesterday, we reported that the woke Megan Rapinoe had led the U.S. women’s soccer team to a humiliating second round loss at the World Cup, marking the earliest the team has ever been eliminated from the event. On Monday’s episode of her eponymous SiriusXM show, Megyn Kelly revealed that she was not surprised by this loss because she feels that thanks to Rapinoe, the team “didn’t have their eye on the ball.”

In honor of the awful Megan Rapinoe choking – Megyn Kelly has some choice words… pic.twitter.com/GjS9E7F5fc — Theresa Chieng (@TheresaChieng4) August 6, 2023

Kelly Sounds Off

Kelly reacted to the U.S. women’s soccer team’s 5-4 loss to Sweden while talking to her guest, OutKick Founder Clay Travis.

“I couldn’t care less about the loss. Couldn’t care less,” Kelly said of the defeat. “I hope that they took a lesson from losing that we all want our kids to learn when things go down. Which is, be introspective. Figure out how it happened. And in this case, they didn’t have their eye on the ball. They had their eye on their woke activism, which has been this way for a while.”

“But Megan Rapinoe and her imprint on the team has now really made its mark,” she continued. “And I’m thrilled she’s gone. I feel like there’s a future now for this team potentially without this woman at the helm.”

Kelly was referring to the fact that Rapinoe has announced that she is retiring from professional soccer, with this being her final World Cup.

Turns out Megan Rapinoe missed more than the penalty kick…Yikes! pic.twitter.com/GpxEV10ibD — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) August 7, 2023

Travis replied by pointing out that it was not until Donald Trump took office that the women’s soccer team got politically polarizing.

“From that point forward, they allowed, I think, the woke instincts of Megan Rapinoe to direct every decision they made. They became polarizing,” he said. “They became, frankly, quite unlikable. And ultimately, that led to and I think this is important, the single worst performance by the US women’s World Cup team ever.”

“And yet Joe Biden puts out a tweet praising them, talking about how beloved they are and how proud of them he was,” he continued.

This was a reference to the tweet posted by Joe Biden after the team’s embarrassing defeat.

“@USWNT, you’ve made your country proud,” he wrote. “Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field.”

Notice that Biden described this World Cup run as “incredible” when it was in fact the worst “run” the team had ever had.

If that doesn’t sum up Biden’s America, we don’t know what does!

.@USWNT, you’ve made your country proud. Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field. https://t.co/XWitTB3Gl4 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 6, 2023

Travis Doubles Down

Travis also brought up the backlash Rapinoe received for smirking and giggling after she missed a crucial penalty kick that could have won the game against Sweden over the weekend.

Megan Rapinoe’s creepy laugh at the end sums it all up. She was too woke for her own good. #Thewokechoke pic.twitter.com/4JIReqjzJl — Sher❤ (@TheFabBookLover) August 6, 2023

“And to me, Megyn, when you look at Rapinoe in the way that she shanked that penalty kick, it went to the far right, ironically, but a reaction where she’s smiling and kind of laughing,” Travis said. “To me, it epitomized the way that the U.S. women played this entire World Cup. They were awful.”

Check out Kelly and Travis’ full conversation on this in the video below.

Kelly’s Woke History

Rapinoe made headlines back in 2017, when she joined Kaepernick in taking a knee during the national anthem before her soccer games. Since then, she’s continued to go full woke, bashing America seemingly every chance she gets.

Rapinoe also frequently spoke out against Trump during his presidency, once calling him a “white nationalist” whose “spewing of hate and ‘othering’ of the rest of the country” has only damaged America, according to Yahoo News.

FYI for media: USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe was the first white professional athlete to take a knee w/ Kaepernick, over a year ago.#TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/XqODjwdpBa — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 23, 2017

In the end, the humiliating loss that the U.S. women’s soccer team suffered over a weekend is just another example of “go woke, go broke.” Now that Rapinoe is mercifully retiring from the sport, perhaps the team will take this opportunity to take Kelly’s advice by ditching wokeness and getting back to just focusing on soccer.