





The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mehmet Oz, M.D., to head the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), according to a report from The New York Times. The TV celebrity doctor and cardiothoracic surgeon was confirmed in a 53-45 vote that ran along party lines. The confirmation comes amid contentious debate regarding the future of both Medicare and Medicaid, with the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers contemplating significant cuts to Medicaid. Oz has been a long-standing supporter of Medicare Advantage, the private insurance plans for older Americans, despite concerns from lawmakers regarding tens of billions of dollars in overbilling by insurers annually. During his confirmation hearing, Oz appeared to acknowledge issues with Medicare Advantage and tried to reassure the senators, saying there was a “new sheriff in town,” The Times reported. Oz also stated he would no longer support transgender care for minors and was “unequivocally pro-life,” an about turn from his previously held positions on these issues. During the hearing, senators mostly avoided Oz’s financial ties to companies he will oversee as the head of CMS. He has made millions of dollars over the years selling dietary supplements and promoting health-related companies, The Times stated. However, in February, he announced he would sell his interest in more than 70 companies and investment funds and resign from various paid advisory jobs to avoid any conflicts of interest. Of particular note, he plans to relinquish his stake in UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s largest provider of private Medicare plans. Last week also saw two other appointments to federal health agencies. Jayanta “Jay” Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D., was confirmed as the director of the National Institutes of Health, while Martin A. Makary, M.D., M.P.H., was confirmed as the Commissioner of Food and Drugs for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. More information:

The New York Times article Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved. Citation:

Mehmet Oz confirmed as head of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (2025, April 9)

retrieved 9 April 2025

from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-04-mehmet-oz-centers-medicare-medicaid.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.