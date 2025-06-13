The Schwartz will be with us again.

Mel Brooks will reprise his “Spaceballs” role as Yogurt in the upcoming sequel to the hit 1987 “Star Wars” spoof that will be released in theaters.

The comedy legend, 98, hyped the new movie in a post on X on June 12.

“I told you we’d be back,” Brooks captioned the post.

The clip features words scrolling on the screen, “Star Wars”-style, with music underneath.

The video begins by poking fun at how many “Star Wars” movies have been made in the years since “Spaceballs” came out in 1987. It goes on to joke about the high volume of films and TV series in other franchises, including “Dune,” “Jurassic Park,” “Avatar,” Marvel, DC Comics, “The Lion King,” “Harry Potter,” “Star Trek,” “Alien,” “Predator” and even the Beatles, as well as “Oppenheimer.”

“But in thirty-eight years there has only ever been one … ‘Spaceballs.’ Until now …” the text reads before Brooks appears wearing a sweatshirt that says “‘Spaceballs’ the sweatshirt,” a nod to the merchandising jokes that run throughout the original film.

“After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But instead, we’re making this movie,” Brooks says at the end of the video before a giant Dark Helmet head appears with the words, “The Schwartz awakens in 2027.”

“May the Schwartz be with you,” Brooks then says as the clip draws to a close.

“While the title, plot details, and rest of cast are being kept under wraps, the film has been described by those who have not yet read the script as ‘A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film,’” Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement.

Josh Greenbaum will direct the film, which will be written by a team of writers, including Josh Gad, who teased the sequel last year.

Gad shared Brooks’ video while expressing his excitement about joining the “Spaceballs” universe.

“I was that child who saw ‘Spaceballs’ before I ever saw ‘Star Wars’ and then wondered why anyone would do a dramatic remake of the Mel Brooks classic,” he wrote on Instagram on June 12. “It is therefore the greatest gift of my life to now help take the reins and work alongside Mel and this incredible group to do a sequel to the movie that first inspired George Lucas.”

Deadline reports Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis will return for the “Spaceballs” sequel to reprise their roles as Lone Starr and Dark Helmet, respectively. Moranis has not appeared in many movies over the last three decades after being a staple on the big screen in the ‘80s and early ‘90s.

Keke Palmer is also set to star in the movie, according to Deadline, as is Lewis Pullman, the Emmy-nominated son of Bill. TODAY.com has reached out to Amazon MGM Studios for comment on the casting.