A source tells Page Six that after Donald Trump scored a recent Supreme Court victory in his federal election subversion case, “Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024.”

The source added: “Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history… She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around.”

