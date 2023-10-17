Perth Glory has secured a new owner, four months after the A-League outfit was placed into receivership following the departure of long-term chairman Tony Sage.

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) confirmed on Tuesday that Melbourne-based property tycoon Robert Brij had purchased the club.

While the specifics of the deal remain unclear, it is understood all current Glory staff and players will be retained on their current deals.

Mr Brij is the chairman of the property group Primeland, which controls a number of large projects in Melbourne and Adelaide.

He is also the chief executive officer of a Singapore-based sports management and private equity firm.

Diego Castro of the Glory holds up the Premiers Plate after their win against the Newcastle Jets on April 14, 2019.(AAP: Tony McDonough)

He said he was honoured to become just the third owner of the Glory in its 27-year history.

“We believe in the potential of football, the potential of the A-League and particularly in the potential of Perth Glory,” Mr Brij said.

“At its best, Glory was a representation of Perth and WA, and we are eager to reconnect, especially with the fans, and bring everyone along for the journey in what we believe will be an exciting future for the club.”

Chairman aims to restore Glory as ‘powerhouse’

John Nekic will become chairman of the Glory after coordinating the takeover bid along with Primeland Group.

Speaking on ABC Perth Drive, he said he would move to Perth from the east coast, promising Glory fans a hands-on and passionate approach.

“If we thought that we’d just stay on the eastern side and just let this operate, I’m pretty confident it wouldn’t work,” he said.

“I hope it comes through clearly that I’m very, very passionate about this and we will make it work.

“When the opportunity came to fruition after our conversations, it was a no-brainer.

“The opportunity was too great not to be a part of.”

Mr Nekic says his priorities will be improving the facilities within the club, and re-engaging with the community.

“We’re also very, very well aware that if we don’t get the infrastructure right, it can be like a sugar fix, we might get it done for a year and then we fall apart again.

“It’s really the buyback, to get the people back, we want the community, we want supporters to come back and believe in the club again.

“Our expectation is for success. Simple as that. We want to bring Perth Glory back to those old days where they were a powerhouse, and there’s no reason they can’t be.”

Coming back from COVID

The Glory was placed into receivership in July when Mr Sage ended his 15-year ownership tenure.

Tony Sage in 2019, celebrating with the A-League’s Premier’s Plate. (AAP: Tony McDonough)

He blamed the financial impact of COVID-19 and a forced relocation from the CBD to Macedonia Park in Perth’s northern suburbs for his decision to part with the club.

The Glory were forced to move from their usual home venue, Perth Rectangular Stadium, for 10 games last season while upgrades were made ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Advisory firm KordaMentha had been handling the day to day operations of the club while the APL conducted negotiations with several potential buyers.

Perth begins its A-League Men’s season this weekend at home to Newcastle.

Its A-League Women’s outfit kicked off the new season last Saturday with a 2-0 win over Western United.