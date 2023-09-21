Trains were halted and delays are expected for hours after a trespasser jumped on the tracks during peak hour.

Melbournites travelling throughout the city have been left looking for other ways to get around after someone was seen walking on the tracks near Flinders Station at 9am on Thursday.

Victorian Police were called to remove the trespasser as all lines bar Stony Point were bought to a standstill.

These delays come as thousands attempt to head to the first day of the Melbourne Royal Show.

Footage of the trespasser slowly pacing down the track was shared online by an aggrieved passenger stuck who found themselves stuck in a train.

Commuters have been told to expect hours-long delays as a massive backlog of trains work to get back on schedule.

The Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) has said that there is a pileup of trains heading for the city loop that needs to be gotten through.

Trains may be held at platforms and might be asked to abruptly stop between stations Metro Trains has also warned.

A pile-on of people shared their complaints about the pain a single bad actor had caused them.

‘Stuck on a train right now because of this person,’ one person wrote.

‘How is this one f***ing guy causing the whole network to halt,’ another added.

Anyone travelling the city via the train system has been urged to keep an ear out for announcements and watch information displays which might pertain to timetable changes.

Extra services were previously announced to help those who want to get to the Melbourne Showgrounds, with the DTP saying that 1,362 extra trains had been added to the schedule.

These trains to and from the showgrounds are expected to depart every 10 minutes.

Yarra Trams have also increased their services during the 11-day event, with extra Route 57 services running between 8.30am-10.30pm daily.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria Police for comment in relation to the trespasser incident.