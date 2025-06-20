Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman’s (D) home was broken into sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, just days after the lawmaker and her husband were shot and killed in their home, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
The home was boarded up Sunday after it was processed as a crime scene following the Saturday morning shootings and a police trailer camera was placed in front of the home. Family removed valuable items from the home on Wednesday, police said.
Police were notified of the break-in at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Law enforcement said that “the plywood covering the rear window of the home had been pried off and the window broken to gain entry.”
“The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don’t believe anything is missing,” police said.
The break-in comes just days after a gunman who was allegedly impersonating a police officer shot and killed Hortman and her husband, Mark, inside their home in “what appears to be a politically motivated assassination,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said. The gunman also shot Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman (D) and his wife, Yvette, multiple times at their home, wounding them.
The man suspected of the shootings, Vance Boelter, was taken into custody Sunday night after a two-day search.
After the shootings, police found a hit list in Boelter’s car with about 70 names of politicians and activists with ties to abortion rights. Boelter had preached against abortion at a church service in Africa, according to newly discovered video clips.
“Many churches in America didn’t listen to Jesus,” Boelter said during the church service. “The devil comes through and rips everything apart. The churches are so messed up they don’t know abortion is wrong, in many churches.”