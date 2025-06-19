After Democrats won control of the state House, Senate, and governor’s office in the 2022 election, Hortman understood the trifecta was a rare opportunity that may not arise for another decade, he said.

The following year, Hortman combined her skills and experience as a legislator, committee chair, and political leader to push forward an agenda that would fundamentally transform clean energy and transportation in Minnesota while solidifying her reputation as one of the legislative body’s greatest leaders.

When the trifecta arrived, she ensured her colleagues were ​“ready to move on a whole list of items in an unapologetic way,” Wagenius said. Hortman also practiced ​“intergenerational respect” by elevating and helping pass laws proposed by first- and second-term legislators, he said.

Democratic Rep. Patty Acomb said Hortman empowered others within the party, made legislators feel they were ​“like a team,” and had a habit of never taking credit for legislative success. ​“She shied away from that,” Acomb said.

Acomb, who began serving in 2019, became chair of the House Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee four years later. She credits Hortman with that opportunity and with making Minnesota a national leader in clean energy.

“In so many ways, she was a trailblazer,” she said.

Gregg Mast, executive director of the industry group Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, said Hortman followed up on the historic 2023 session with a 2024 legislative agenda that built upon the previous year’s success. The Legislature made the permitting process for energy projects less onerous while passing a handful of other measures promoting clean buildings and transportation.

“She knew that ultimately, to reach 100% clean energy by 2040, we actually needed to be putting steel in the ground and building these projects,” Mast said.

Ben Olson, legislative director for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, first met Hortman 20 years ago while lobbying for an environmental bill. He found her to be kind, witty, and pleasantly sarcastic, the kind of legislator who asked questions, closely listened to responses, and offered sage advice. ​“Everyone liked her, and she was close to everybody who had spent time with her,” he said.

Ellen Anderson, a former Democratic state senator and clean energy champion, remembered when Hortman asked if she could co-teach a course with her on climate change at the University of Minnesota in 2015. Hortman came prepared for classes with notebooks of data and information. ​“She was super organized,” Anderson said.

Rom thinks Hortman’s love for nature drove her climate and clean energy advocacy. The legislator loved hiking, biking, gardening, and other outdoor activities.

In a blog post for Climate Generation before attending the UN’s 2017 climate conference, Hortman wrote about the impact of climate change on trees and how she had planted nearly two dozen in her backyard to offset her family’s carbon emissions. It was a message not lost on her two children, Colin and Sophie, who suggested in a statement that people commemorate their parents by planting a tree, visiting a park or trail, petting a dog, and trying a new hobby.