For Melissa John, protecting the environment is her way of contributing to space exploration while preserving the Earth we call home.

As the sustainability program lead at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico, John manages efforts to reduce waste, prevent pollution, and promote eco-conscious practices. Over the past 13 years, she has helped shape a workplace culture that values innovation and environmental responsibility.

Melissa John Sustainability Program Lead

Through awareness campaigns and outreach events, John empowers employees to be mindful of their environmental impact. Whether she is fostering grassroots connections, leading hands-on events, or recognizing colleagues who prioritize climate-aware actions, John remains dedicated to making a lasting, positive impact on the planet.

John credits her Diné heritage and cultural values for fueling her passion to protect and preserve Earth for future generations.

John began her NASA career at White Sands as a document specialist, reviewing schedules and environmental reports. She later transitioned into technical editing and gradually got involved in green initiatives, volunteering her time before eventually stepping into her current leadership role.

Now, she coordinates a sitewide working group dedicated to reducing the facility’s environmental impact and inspires others to think critically about everyday actions and their ripple effects.

John did not always know how she would make her mark.

“Growing up, I remember a teacher asking how we could make a difference in the world,” she said. “I never forgot that question.”

During the years she spent working in accounting and in the mining industry, she kept returning to that question. It was not until she joined NASA that she found her answer:

“This — this is how I make my difference in the world.”

The work also helped John grow in ways she did not expect.

“I was painfully shy as a kid and terrified of speaking in front of a crowd,” she said. “But when I took on this role, I knew I had to find my voice. I still have timid moments, but the pride I feel in this work helps me push through. I’ve been through a lot, but I’m still here learning, growing, and showing up for the team I now call family.”

John credits her strong support system for that transformation. “I am in awe of the women I’ve worked with,” she said. “I hope I can inspire others as they have inspired me.”

Whether on Earth or beyond it, John believes that thoughtful action today leads to a brighter tomorrow. She is committed to leaving the world a better place for the next generation. Her legacy is simple: “Clean air, clean water, and clean land — that’s what I want to pass on.”