Melle Mel has dropped a trailer for an Eminem diss track just days after being called out by the Detroit rapper on record.

On Monday (August 7), the 62-year-old veteran shared a brief clip on his social media promoting a new song that is scheduled to drop on Tuesday (August 8) at 5 p.m. EST.

“Breaking News! Melle Mel @mellemelglover Takes a Stand!” the post’s caption reads. “Stay tuned for an Exclusive Sneak Peek coming your way. Something BIG is about to drop! [microphone emoji] #MelleMelEminemShowdown #ComingSoon”

In the video, the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five rapper can be heard spitting: “No apologies, this ain’t a disclaimer/ I’m the king of legend, the first hall of famer/ Makin’ diss tracks, I know you with that/ Now everybody get ready for the kickback.”

Then as the audio fades, he can be heard saying: “Why you hurt?”

In March, Mel told The Art of Dialogue that Em’s relevance in Hip Hop is directly tied to his skin color.

“Obviously he’s a capable rapper,” he said. “If you was talking about sales, he’s sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, okay he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white!

“So now if Eminem was another n-gga like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a n-gga that could rhyme just as good as him is 35? That had records and all that? He’s 35. He’s white.”

He continued: “And anybody could be as mad … They could feel how they wanna feel. If you don’t think that race plays a part in the equation of how great he is — I heard one of the dudes that’s down with him, Royce Da 6’9″ [mislabelling Royce Da 5’9″] or one of those – I heard he’s just as good as Eminem. Why he ain’t as big as Eminem? Because he’s Black! Ain’t none of that shit hard to figure out. Eminem gets a top spot because he’s white.”

Eminem never quite forgot about the comments as he addressed them in a firestorm of deadly bars on Ez Mil‘s new track, “Realest.”

Released on Friday (August 4), the single features Shady staring down his critics as he raps: “Hip Hop has been good to me, huh/ But when they say that I’m only Top 5 ’cause I’m white, why would I be stunned?/ My skin color’s still working against me/ ‘Cause second, I should be, to none/ Bein’ white being why they put me at five (Nope)/ That’s why they can’t put me at one.”

Then, turning his attention to Melle Mel, he spits: “Shoutout to Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but boy/ There’s someone who really is furious/ Stay out his path, his wrath avoid/ I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is half destroyed, like a meteor hit it/ Now with Melle Mel, he lost his ass to ‘roids.”