Over the last few years, the food landscape of Noida has seen unprecedented growth. Not only have popular restaurant chains and eateries by star chefs set up businesses, Noida is now witnessing a new wave where the eateries are opening up their first outlet in Noida. One of such new restaurants is Melt Cocktail & Bar

Located just off the expressway, Melt welcomes the guests with an interior that is modern and welcoming and classy. Having large indoor and outdoor seating capacity, it gives the guests a choice. Given the good weather now setting in, the outdoor may be the preferred seating choice given that it adorns a bar running all through the width and the view of the expressway.

Melt happens to be the first chocolate infused cocktail bar in Delhi NCR that serves fusion of Indian and International cuisine. The plating of all dishes is a highlight.

Other than meeting the chef personally, getting the invite for the Chef’s Table has its own benefits. Not only does one get to taste the dishes that the Chef feels are representative of the menu but also get certain insights that one otherwise may not be privy to.

Got to meet Chef Gaurav Singh who has over 2 decades of national and international exposure and also got to know that they use some of the most expensive chocolates like Velrhona and Callebaut.

The menu had both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. I opted for the non-veg dishes and got served the Chilli Basil Chicken with a chilled guava shot as amuse bouche. The shot was served in an edible glass made from Callebaut chocolate. This followed with a portion of Chicken Tom Kho Gai soup with a small bao.

In starters, they served Chicken Kefta Kabab, paired with a Gin based cocktail named New Style. The main course was Grilled Chicken Steak, paired with the Gin based cocktail named Dusky Evening.

And the dessert consisted of Choco Bar Melt and Melt Decadence.

The chilli basil chicken had the notes of Thai cuisine and the pairing with guava shot went perfectly well. The Thai soup added to the taste buds that were already activated by the amuse bouche. What I particularly liked was the Kefta Kabab that was a Turkish preparation. Later I got to meet the Turkish Chef who has curated the menu from that region. While these kababs are originally made from red meat and barbequed over the coal, chef has made efforts to prepare this from much tender chicken meat and cooking in the regular tandoor. Would recommend the dish to all those who love kababs.

The main course creamy mustard sauce was good and the grilled chicken got served with the mashed potatoes and vegies. However, feel that the chicken should have been cooked a little more since a few parts were chewy.

The cocktail paired with the Kefta Kabad was an intelligent mix that enhanced the flavors.

Overall, it was a good experience and I hope that the restaurant does brisk business.

Interiors – 4/5

Food – 3.5/5

Service – 4/5

Overall – 3.5/5

Address:

Melt Cocktail & Bar

Skymark One

Sector 98,

Noida 201303

9818187951