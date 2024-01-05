Ripple (XRP) price is above $0.57 while Cardano (ADA) is at $0.55.

XRP price prediction: Can bulls break $1 barrier in 2024?

Ripple scored a major win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2023, with XRP declared not a security. While XRP price surged amid the resulting exuberance, the rally faded just above the $0.94 mark in July.

Another upside move collapsed above $0.74 in November. XRP price however remains well above the lows of $0.30 reached in January 2023.

Although CoinGecko data shows the altcoin’s value has declined 8% over the past 30 days, its gains over the past year currently stand at 66%.

Ripple’s established presence in the global payments market means further traction for XRP. Also notable is the imminent end to its legal battles with the SEC. Regulatory clarity combined with a confluence of positive market catalysts, including spot ETFs momentum, could be big for crypto, not just XRP.

In this case, a break above $0.74 brings the $1 mark into view and could see XRP target $1.5. The all-time high for XRP/USD is $.40 reached in 2018.

Cardano (ADA) price prediction: $0.70 is a key hurdle

The price of Cardano (ADA) is currently poised above $0.55 as buyers look to recover from this week’s dip in crypto prices amid the spot Bitcoin ETF speculation.

For Cardano bulls, price needs to hold above $0.55 for upside continuation. If that happens, a break to $0.70 could bring $1 into play. According to crypto analyst Captain Faibik, a bullish pennant suggests a potential 30-40% surge in ADA price.

But with the altcoin having struggled for upside momentum since the breakdown from $0.70 in May 2022, the likelihood of a breakout could rely more on this broader market sentiment.

Bitcoin’s flip from lows of $41,450 on Wednesday to above $44,000 at the time of writing could help altcoins higher.

Meme Moguls (MGLS): A new 100x token?

Meme Moguls is a project that seeks to bring the benefits of stake-and-earn to the fast-growing meme ecosystem.

With meme-inspired digital tokens such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe hitting new highs recently, the market can benefit more by tapping into this potential via Meme Moguls.

Powered by the governance token MGLS, Meme Moguls offers a platform from which users can unlock rewards while showcasing their trading prowess. Becoming a mogul on Meme Moguls will see users earn MGLS on top of other perks such as NFTs.

Meme Moguls price outlook

While XRP and Cardano are poised for a potential breakout to the psychological $1 mark, Meme Moguls is a new crypto token likely to outperform in coming months.

Currently in stage 4 of the ICO, the price of MGLS has increased from $0.0019 to $0.0027. Post presale price movement could see MGLS explode in the second half of 2024, particularly with a successful project launch amid a bull run.

As the meme coin market grows, Meme Moguls’ innovative approach to the sector could see the project dominate a market expected to hit $6.1 billion by 2025.

Interest in the Meme Moguls presale is high, with more than $1.4 million raised within a few weeks of its launch.