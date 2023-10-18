Memeinator will return by 132% during its 29 presale stages

The project has utility in AI, staking, Web 3.0 gaming, and NFTs

Memeinator could replicate meme gains, with about a 1,000% surge in potential

What’s the future of meme cryptocurrencies? Undeniably, the meme coin sector has exponentially grown from a market cap of $0 in 2020. In August 2023, cumulative trading of meme tokens peaked at $36 billion. However, the meme sector has not been without controversies. Parody and fake projects have been a thorn to investors. Memeinator promises to clean the sector using cutting-edge AI technology. The project’s token has been on presale , with investors buying over $748,130 in less than 3 weeks.

Is Memeinator the best meme crypto project of 2023?

It is still too early to speculate whether Memeinator will be the best meme coin of 2023. However, there are suggestions it could be the most attractive project.

First, Memeinator is the first of its kind in the meme space. The project’s mission is to destroy pathetic and non-original memes. Memeinator relies on AI capabilities to crawl the web and find weak memes. The aim is to wipe them and only allow the strong ones to survive. The unique utility has made Memeinator the talk of the meme industry, gaining traction and fueling its presale.

Memeinator’s strengths also lie in its genius marketing activities. The team will invest heavily in branding to generate an online frenzy and boost the token’s price. The idea is to dominate the meme crypto space to reach a $1 billion market cap.

The tokenomics also position Memeinator as one of the most attractive tokens of 2023. By the end of a 29-stage presale, which kicked on September 27, the token’s value will have risen by 132%. Investors who bought at its initial $0.01 will be rewarded with tokens worth $0.0485. The return could be one of the highest in crypto at a time when the market is reeling from a bear market.

What factors will drive Memeinator’s price?

The most significant factor that could drive Memeinator price is the AI use. Analysts have earmarked AI as the next iteration, with blockchain as one of the key beneficiaries. Memeinator understands this transformation and is positioning itself for the future.

Memeinator is also backed by a resistance community of like-minded users. The users, “meme killers,” are spread through the platform’s social pages. Within 20 minutes of the project’s site going live, over 5,000 people joined its Twitter and Telegram pages. Memeinator will bank on the community to hype the project and keep it on its toes to domination.

While the speculation on Memeinator will be a key price driver, future sustainability will depend on utility. To achieve this goal, Memeiantor has several projects lined up. One is a staking feature that will let the community allocate some tokens to the platform for a reward. Staking will unlock liquidity and protect MMTR from downsides when market dynamics are against it.

Memeinator also gears to launch a game at the end of the presale. Like other Web 3.0 games, this will be crucial to keeping an engaged community and raising MMTR demand. There are also exclusive NFTs , initially for presale buyers, that will unlock MMTR value.

Should you buy Memeinator?

Memeinator carries considerable potential owing to its unique utility and use cases. After achieving a flying start, a gain of 1,000% shouldn’t be wished away. The gains reflect the momentums that meme cryptocurrencies have posted in the past.

Further surges in the price are possible as Memeinator gains worldwide recognition. The team plans to build a worldwide following and eyes listing on tier 1 exchanges. A global footprint will increase not only the speculative but also the utility value of Memeinator. The potential makes MMTR a worthy inclusion on investors’ bucket list.