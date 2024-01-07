Memeinator’s token sale has raised over $3 million in the past few months.

Tectum token surged as investors cheered the growth of its holders.

Solana remained under intense pressure as demand waned.

Cryptocurrency prices are bracing for a big week that could set the tone for the rest of the year. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is widely expected to approve Bitcoin ETFs by the likes of Blackrock, Invesco, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton.

The SEC has already asked the applicants to submit their final revisions ahead of a vote set for this week. Most experts believe that the agency has no reason to deny these applications because companies have already added the mitigation measures that the agency requested. This article looks at some of the top cryptocurrencies to watch this week, including Memeinator (MMTR), Tectum (TET), and Solana (SOL).

Memeinator prediction

Memeinator, one of the upcoming meme coins, has continued doing well in the past few months. The company has raised over $3 million in a token sale that has been going on for the past few months. This makes it one of the fastest-growing tokens in the industry.

Memeinator aims to be the next big thing in the crypto industry. Precisely, it aims to become a major player in the meme coin industry that is now dominated by the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. It also aims to beat the new age meme coins like MEME, Pepe, and Bonk., which surged hard in 2023.

Memeinator aims to achieve this by creating an active community of enthusiast in its ecosystem. It also aims to create an ecosystem made up of games and NFTs in the future. Also, the developers aim to incorporate concepts of artificial intelligence (AI) to its ecosystem. You can buy the MMTR token here .

Tectum price forecast

Tectum is a blockchain project that claims to be the fastest one in the industry. According to its website, it can handle over 1 million transactions per second. This is a major figure considering that Ethereum handles less than 30 TPS. It is faster than most other well-known networks like Fantom, Avalanche, and Tron.

TET, its token, was one of the top performers during the weekend as demand for the token jumped. According to its website, its holders jumped to over 12k across the ERC20, BEP20, and T12 networks. TET is used to mint Softnotes, paying merchant fees, Tectum gas fee, and bridged token fees.

The 4H chart shows that the TET crypto price has been in a strong uptrend in the past few weeks. It has moved from a low of $9.07 in December to over $45. It remains above the 50-day and 25-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

The outlook for Tectum is still bullish, with the next point to watch being at the YTD high of $45. A drop below the support at $35 will invalidate the bullish view.

https://twitter.com/tectumsocial/status/1744043800610148429

Solana price forecast

Solana price has suffered a harsh reversal in the past few days. After peaking at $126 in December, the token has pulled back to $96. It has remained below the 50-period and 25-period moving averages. The coin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued falling and is hovering near the oversold level.

Therefore, the outlook for Solana price is bearish, with the next point to watch being at $84.70, the lowest swing on January 3rd. A move above the key resistance at $100 will invalidate the bearish view.