Key takeaways

The Memeinator presale launched a few days ago, and the team has raised more than $500k so far.

The token’s price will increase to $0.0118 in the next presale round.

Memeinator’s presale is now finally live and has attracted interest from investors. The project has already raised considerable amounts over the last few days despite the bearish trend in the market since the start of the week.

What is Memeinator?

Memeinator is an exciting Web3 project that is attracting interest from investors. It is a project that is leveraging the meme coin wave and seeks to provide users with a wide range of utilities.

As a crypto project, Memeinator is on a mission to destroy worthless memes and become one of the leading meme tokens in the the world.

The crypto space is filled with thousands of worthless meme projects with no use case besides speculation. Memeinator is setting itself aside from this group by offering users numerous utilities.

Memeinator will use AI technology to identify worthless memes, allowing investors to know them and steer clear of them. The team intend to push Memeinator to a market cap of $1 billion or more in the medium to long term. They have already published a detailed roadmap that shows how they intend to achieve their objectives.

The Memeinator presale began a few days ago and is already in its third stage. The native token was sold for $0.01 in the first presale stage and is now going for $0.0112. The price will rise to $0.0485 by the end of the presale, giving early investors a whopping 132% ROI at listing.

The team will also launch a Memeinator game at the presale’s conclusion, following the same theme. Players will get to eliminate enemy memes in a good old-fashioned shoot-em-up.

Memeinator’s presale tops $500k in less than a week

The Memeinator presale went live less than a week ago, and the team has raised more than $500k. This is an impressive feat after they raised over $200k within the first few hours of the presale launch.

So far, Memeinator has raised $530k of the required $693k in the third stage. Investors can purchase the Memeinator token (MMTR) using ETH, USDT and USDC stablecoins.

MMTR is currently available to investors on the Ethereum and BNBChain networks. To purchase the token, investors will simply connect any of the supported wallets to the Memeinator website and purchase the tokens using ETH, USDT and USDC coins.

Click here to read more about the Memeinator presale.

Why is the Memeinator presale garnering interest from investors?

Memeinator is already garnering interest from investors thanks to its unique value proposition amongst meme tokens. MMTR is the native token of the ecosystem and will power several activities on the platform.

The project is targeting a wide range of audiences, from degens to crypto natives and speculators. Memeinator will leverage AI to analyse and evaluate memes across the internet, identifying lower-quality memes to replace or destroy them.

The use of AI will allow Memeinator to only target quality, making it possible for users to enjoy the most imaginative and impactful content.

Furthermore, the project’s tokenomics are calculated to provide value for the holders and participants. Its native token comes with some exciting features, including deflationary mechanisms and rewards for holders. The team has already revealed that 20% of the tokens are allocated for marketing, CEX listing and liquidity.

Is the Memeinator a good investment opportunity?

The decision to invest in a crypto project is solely left to the investor. However, with millions of crypto projects currently available, it is tough to make a decision.

Memeinator could turn out to be one of the leading meme coins in the world, thanks to its real-world use case. As a meme coin that is leveraging AI, Memeinator could provide excellent value to investors in the medium and long term.

Memeinator wants to become a billion-dollar project, and early investors could be winners in the medium to long term. The meme coin sector is experiencing exponential growth and recently touched an all-time high of $36 billion, a massive rise from the $0 the market was worth in early 2019.