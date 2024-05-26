When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The best Memorial Day sales are well underway for the holiday weekend, and we’ve been busy rounding up the hottest deals. It’s especially great to see so many of the products we’ve personally tested, as found throughout our buying guides, are seeing special promo deals running for the holiday weekend.

Mattresses lead the way with the biggest discounts, and this might be your best chance for a few months to get the lowest prices, as Memorial Day is a flagship event for most of the best brands. So unless you’re planning on putting off upgrading that old one, further delaying a good night’s sleep, this might be your best chance before Black Friday rolls into town.

Outdoor furniture and clothing are other common wins we’ve found today. But if you’re looking more indoors, we’ve found a strong selection of TV deals and kitchen appliances. Apple has come out swinging in our electronics roundup, with the latest USB-C AirPods 2 getting a $60 saving and an M3 MacBook Pro dropping to a very tempting price.

If you’d like to browse the latest offers yourself, take a look at a quick roundup of the newest store sales directly below. Or scroll a little further to find our staff picks for items we love with a particularly special discount. We expect most of these promos to expire by midnight on Monday, so we wouldn’t hold out for too long.

Memorial Day TV deals

Don’t worry; there are plenty of television sales this month. In fact, there are so many, that this needed its own section. While you can find several sales that will get you a solid TV for a couple hundred dollars, some of the biggest deals this holiday are for the more expensive televisions, like a 100-inch Hisense and a 75-inch Samsung, which are currently 54% and 40% off, respectively.



Hisense 65-inch U6K QLED 4K TV



Hisense’s U6K is one of the best budget TVs you can buy. The 4K display boasts quantum dots, local dimming, and a Mini LED backlight to deliver better contrast and color performance than most competitors in its price range.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (LS03B) Samsung’s Frame TV isn’t the best for image performance, but it’s a favorite among design-conscious buyers who want a matte-screen TV that can be wall-mounted like a hanging piece of art.



LG 55-inch C3 OLED 4K TV



The C3 delivers excellent contrast thanks to its OLED Evo panel, and the 55-inch option is cheaper than similar OLEDs from other brands.



Samsung 75-inch Class Neo QLED 4K



This substantial Samsung TV brings all the magic of 4K to your home. Plus, it has anti-glare tech that makes it so that there’s no bad seat in your living room.



Sony 65-inch X90L



Sony’s X90L is the newest in its line of mid-range gaming TVs. Save $300 on a 65-inch model that’s perfectly suited for PS5 gaming.



Samsung 55-inch QN95B QLED TV



Samsung’s QLED sets are some of the best out there. This model has a Mini LED backlight to help it get super bright while maintaining precise contrast control. This 55-inch model is woefully pricey at MSRP but much more reasonable with this substantial price cut.



TCL 50-inch S4 LED 4K TV



TCL’s S4 can’t match the picture performance of pricier displays, but it’s an affordable 4K display that’s ideal for buyers who just want a basic smart TV for casual viewing.

For a full breakdown of television deals, check out our guide to the best Memorial Day TV sales.

Memorial Day mattress deals

Mattresses are a massive component of Memorial Day sales, and most brands are offering at least some sort of deal in honor of the holiday. Leesa, Helix, Bear, Nolah, and Brooklyn Bedding are among the many brands to slash prices this month. Whether you’re looking to snooze on a cloud or need a firm surface for a good night’s sleep, there’s something for everyone.



Leesa Hybrid Mattress (Queen)



This hybrid mattress features a cooling top layer of foam and more than 1,000 active response springs to give you the support and stability you need. Take $500 off your purchase right now, plus get two free pillows included.



Leesa Original Mattress (Queen)



Though people who sleep in a variety of position have positive things to say about it, the Leesa Mattress provides an exceptional balance of comfort and support for stomach-sleepers.



Helix Dawn Luxe Mattress (Queen)



For extra firm support, you’ll want the Dawn mattress. The Luxe features — zoned lumbar support, quilted pillow top, added height, and a breathable Tencel cover — make it feel extra luxurious.



Bear Original Mattress (Queen)



The memory foam of the Bear mattress, combined with Celliant technology, makes this a great bed for active folks looking for some rest and recovery.



Nolah Natural 11-inch Mattress (Queen)



The Nolah Natural 11-inch Mattress is made of eco-friendly latex, offering a soft, responsive feel. The wrapped pocket coils add support and durability. Right now, it’s more than $700 off, making it a great deal for a latex mattress.



Brooklyn Bedding Plank Mattress



A two-sided mattress, the Plank by Brooklyn Bedding delivers unique firmness levels with optional cooling on each side—constructed for those sleepers who say a typical firm is never firm enough.



Saatva Classic Mattress (Queen)



The Saatva Classic Mattress is designed to suit a variety of sleeping styles and features a plush top for luxurious comfort.



DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress (Queen)



The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress performed well in all of the tests we put it through, which makes it ideal for most sleeping types, couples, and people who tend to overheat at night.



Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom (Queen)



In addition to major savings on this 12-inch Posturepedic mattress, customers can get a free adjustable base on queen and king sized mattresses using the promo code ELEVATE.

For a full breakdown of mattress deals, check out our guide to the best Memorial Day mattress sales.

Memorial Day home & kitchen deals

If you’ve been looking to expand your kitchen supplies, now could be a great time. Blenders and air fryers are just some of the essentials on sale this month, along with other small appliances and cooking aids. Right now, you can save 31% on a Samsung French door fridge or get 38% off a Ninja air fryer at Amazon.



Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum



The Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum gets the cleaning job done with strong, automatically adjusting suction and easy maneuverability. This is a great vacuum for households with everyday vacuuming needs.



Magic Bullet Blender



This 11-piece Magic Bullet set is a great, space-conscious gift for anyone in need of a small, sturdy blender. It comes with three different mugs as well as lids for optimal freshness.



Ninja AF101 Air Fryer (4 Qt)



While we haven’t tested this specific model of the Ninja Foodi air fryer, Ninja’s dual-basket version is one of our top picks. Ninja makes some of the most reliable small kitchen appliances around, and you can get this air fryer for $50 off today.



Instant Pot Duo Crisp™



Your best bet is the Instant Pot Duo Crisp because it gives you all of the benefits of a multicooker plus air frying and sous vide.



HexClad Hybrid Fry Pan, 10-inch



HexClad’s nearly indestructible three-ply pans consist of stainless steel, magnetic stainless steel (for induction stovetop compatibility), and aluminum, finished off with laser etchings and diamond (carbon) dust.



Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven



If you want a cheap toaster oven but don’t want to sacrifice performance, we recommend the Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven with its fast preheating and accurate temperatures. Right now, it’s even more affordable.

Memorial Day electronics deals

Headphones, earbuds, tablets, soundbars, and smartwatches are among the electronics and tech gadgets on sale this month. The deals come from various big-name brands, including Apple, Sony, and Fitbit. Highlights include $30 off a portable JBL Bluetooth Speaker and major savings on AirPods.



Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C



The AirPods Pro 2 are a big upgrade from their predecessors, with improved noise cancellation and battery life, new touch controls for volume, and a redesigned case with a built-in speaker and pinpoint location tracking. This USB-C model comes with a modern charging port and added dust resistance.



Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (2023)



Apple’s powerful M3 Pro chipset and this base MacBook Pro model’s soldered 18GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage work together to create a very capable video and music production machine.



Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones



The Beats Studio Pro are wireless headphones designed to do it all, whether you want to be fully immersed in an album or take a call on the go. They offer both Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, making them a versatile option for any situation.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet



This 11-inch tablet is a versatile addition to any home office setup. At 64 GB, it can go the distance for work and entertainment.



Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40mm



The second-generation Apple Watch SE is an impressive entry-level wearable that shares the same processor as the Series 8 and Ultra. It doesn’t have the advanced health sensors of premium models, but it offers enough features to satisfy most people.



JBL Clip 4



For something to clip to your backpack, we love the JBL Clip 4 for long hikes and weekend excursions. It’s got a pretty powerful set of lungs for something so portable and comes in several vibrant colors.



Apple AirPods Max Headphones



Apple’s hefty AirPods Max boast a convenient selection of Apple-first features, impressive performance, and premium build quality at an equally premium price.

Memorial Day pillow & bedding deals

If you’re looking to deck out your brand-new mattress, several of the mattress companies are also offering deals on pillows, bedding, and other essentials. If you’d rather just buy from one place, companies like Casper (which is up to 30% off sitewide) sell pretty much everything you need for a bedroom.



Casper Original Pillow



The Casper Original Pillow is the best pillow we’ve tested for side sleepers, balancing loft and support with the soft and fluffy feel of a down alternative.



Tempur-Pedic Body Pillow



The Tempur-Pedic body pillow might just be the solution to reduce tossing and turning throughout the night.



Pottery Barn Bobble Knit Throw Blanket



This knit throw, made from recycled fibers, is the perfect combination of comfy and stylish. It looks just as good draped at the foot of your bed as it does wrapped around your shoulders.



Purple Pillow



The Purple Pillow has a Smart Comfort Grid with reinforced edges that are engineered to support your neck’s natural curvature.



Avocado Linen Duvet Cover



Incredibly cool and breathable, the linen duvet cover loom our natural Organic Linen Duvet Cover in France with 100% GOTS organic certified linen.



Casper Mattress Topper (Queen)



It’s soft, cushiony, and dense enough to stand the test of time. If you like Casper products, you’ll probably like this. It also comes with a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a 10-year limited warranty.

Memorial Day furniture deals

Deals for both outdoor and indoor furniture are available right now, so there are plenty of options whether you’re planning to redo your dining room or build a backyard patio. Right now, you can get almost one-third off of an elegant Crate & Barrel dining chair, or head over to Yardbird for 20% off a full dining set.



CB2 Breton Black Metal Sofa



If you want modern outdoor furniture, CB2 covers all bases — from edgy and minimalistic to the industrial-chic and quaint — and there are a few nods to the traditional, too.



West Elm Haven Loft Sofa



The Haven Loft Sofa is available in custom materials and colors as well as three ready-to-ship fabric color options. The sofa has deep, plush seating with reversible cushions. A fun feature of the Haven Sofa is its adjustable leg levelers that can fit to different floor levels.



Tabitha Arc Mirror



This 31.5” x 72” large floor mirror instantly makes small spaces appear larger.

For a full breakdown of furniture deals, check out our guide to the best Memorial Day furniture sales.

Memorial Day accessories & apparel deals

If you’re not looking to make any big purchases this holiday, there are plenty of affordable clothing items and accessories on sale. Whether you’re seeking athletic wear or a sleek new wallet, there are options for all budgets. If you’re looking to enhance your active lifestyle, you can snag 30% off an REI ruck pack right now.



Bombas Women’s Pima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt



Bombas’ Pima Cotton Crew Necks are a great way to upgrade your basics. Super comfy and lightweight, they’re an essential you’ll find yourself coming back to over and over again.



Secrid Cardslide Wallet



This minimalist aluminum wallet made our list of best wallets, under the best hardcase category.



lululemon Define Jacket



Nail your “Range Rover mom” look in this popular form-fitting zip-up with convertible sleeves that protect your hands from winter winds. It’s available for final sale at nearly $30 off.



Ekster Parliament Wallet



The innovative Ekster Parliament combines quick access to cards, location tracking capability and RFID blocking in a stylish leather finish.



Allbirds Women’s Tree Flyers



Designed to be Allbirds’ first performance running sneaker for long-distance, the Tree Flyer is easily the most technical sneaker from the brand. It features Allbirds’ all-new cushioning technology called SwiftFoam.

Memorial Day pet deals

If you’re not looking to shop for yourself, why not peruse the sales for your furry companions? Whether you have dogs, cats, or other critters, several top pet brands are slashing costs right now. You can find deals on Greenies at Chewy and a pet hair remover tool on Amazon, among other options.



Analan Mini Pet Hair Detailer



The Analan Mini Pet Hair Detailer is a small but powerful pet hair remover that quickly pulls pet hair from car seats, car floors, furniture, and clothing.



FurHaven Heart-Shaped Cat Scratcher



If your recipient is a cat lover or your actual cat (we won’t judge), they’ll delight in this cat scratcher, complete with jingly bells, a scratching surface, and catnip.



Mighty Paw Dog Lick Pad



With four quadrants of different textures and suction-cup backing, the Mighty Paw Dog Lick Pad is a versatile dog lick mat.

If none of these catch your interest, you can also peruse websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart at your leisure.